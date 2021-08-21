Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Ionia news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 7 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ionia.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ionia area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Ionia / sentinel-standard.com

Ionia Free Fair announces 2022 dates

Ionia Free Fair announces 2022 dates

IONIA — The Ionia Free Fair has announced its dates for 2022. The 2022 Ionia Free Fair is scheduled to take place Friday, July 15, through Saturday, July 23. The Fair announced the dates in a photo posted on its Facebook page Friday, Aug. 19. The 2021 Ionia Free Fair... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Michigan / sentinel-standard.com

Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival in Ionia canceled for 2021

Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival in Ionia canceled for 2021

IONIA — The Ionia Downtown Development Authority has canceled the 2021 Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival. The Ionia DDA stated in a press release many factors were considered for the canceling this year's Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival, "including the availability of celebrity guests, and the health and safe of (the) community, vendors, visitors and volunteers.” Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Ionia / sentinel-standard.com

Farm Depot earns 5-star rating from AGCO Corporation program

Farm Depot earns 5-star rating from AGCO Corporation program

IONIA — An agricultural dealership with an Ionia location has been recognized for excellence. Farm Depot recently received a Five-Star rating from AGCO Corporation’s Dealer Excellence Program, according to a press release. The program is part of an annual dealer evaluation review. Farm Depot has three Michigan locations in Caro,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
61
Followers
368
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ionia, MI
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy