Ionia news digest: Top stories today
Ionia Free Fair announces 2022 dates
IONIA — The Ionia Free Fair has announced its dates for 2022. The 2022 Ionia Free Fair is scheduled to take place Friday, July 15, through Saturday, July 23. The Fair announced the dates in a photo posted on its Facebook page Friday, Aug. 19. The 2021 Ionia Free Fair...
Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival in Ionia canceled for 2021
IONIA — The Ionia Downtown Development Authority has canceled the 2021 Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival. The Ionia DDA stated in a press release many factors were considered for the canceling this year's Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival, "including the availability of celebrity guests, and the health and safe of (the) community, vendors, visitors and volunteers."
Farm Depot earns 5-star rating from AGCO Corporation program
IONIA — An agricultural dealership with an Ionia location has been recognized for excellence. Farm Depot recently received a Five-Star rating from AGCO Corporation's Dealer Excellence Program, according to a press release. The program is part of an annual dealer evaluation review. Farm Depot has three Michigan locations in Caro,...
