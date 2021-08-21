Cancel
Ville Platte, LA

Ville Platte news wrap: What’s trending

Ville Platte News Beat
(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Here are today’s top stories from the Ville Platte area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ville Platte area, click here.

News Briefs

Registrar of Voters Lucas Buller would like to announce the close of books for the October 9, 2021, election. The last day to register in person or by mail is September 8, 2021, and the last day to register online using the Geauxvote.com website is September 18, 2021. If you... Read more

Continuing to take his shots

Former Ville Platte High star Terrian Roy has never taken the easy way out in his basketball career. The guard had it drilled in him during his time at Ville Platte High. If you take charges, you get on the floor. Simple as that. And everyone knows if you get on the floor, you get a chance to be seen. Roy took that to heart. He took the charges, let the talent do the talking for him and has… Read more

JOHN LITTELL “DOC” DAIRE

VILLE PLATTE – Funeral services were held at a 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, for John Littell “Doc” Daire, 90, who passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Ville Platte. Reverend Father Tom Voorhies was celebrant of the Holy Mass and conducted the funeral services. Burial took place in the Evangeline… Read more

DEBORAH “DEBBIE” KAY P. BOURQUE

VILLE PLATTE – Funeral services were held at an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady, Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Ville Platte, on Monday, August 16, 2021, for Deborah “Debbie” Kay P. Bourque, 68, who passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Father Mitch Guidry, pastor of Our Lady, Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, was celebrant of the Mass… Read more

Ville Platte, LA

Ville Platte, LA
With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

