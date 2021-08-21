Ville Platte news wrap: What’s trending

Continuing to take his shots

Former Ville Platte High star Terrian Roy has never taken the easy way out in his basketball career. The guard had it drilled in him during his time at Ville Platte High. If you take charges, you get on the floor. Simple as that. And everyone knows if you get on the floor, you get a chance to be seen. Roy took that to heart. He took the charges, let the talent do the talking for him and has…