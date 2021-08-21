Top stories trending in Belle Glade
(BELLE GLADE, FL) What’s going on in Belle Glade? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Infant girl dies in one-car crash in Belle Glade, sheriff's department says
BELLE GLADE — A 7-month-old girl died Friday afternoon in a car crash, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Christina Miner, 33, of Belle Glade, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord east on Canal Road in Belle Glade around 3:15 p.m. when she lost control of it and drove it off the road, deputies said. Read more
Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral
A photo of a woman lying on the floor of a North Florida COVID-19 antibody treatment center has gone viral, with many people using the image to characterize and criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis' response to the pandemic. The photo shows a woman lying in the middle of the floor of... Read more
CARBALLOSO APPOINTED TO LEADERSHIP GLADES BOARD
(BELLE GLADE, Fla. – Aug. 19, 2021) Roberto Carballoso, Student Learning Center manager at the Belle Glade campus, has been appointed to a two-year term on the Leadership Glades Advisory Board of Directors. Leadership Glades is a program of the Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce that prepares leaders for the... Read more
