Top stories trending in Belle Glade

Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 7 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) What’s going on in Belle Glade? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

For more stories like these, click here.

Belle Glade / palmbeachpost.com

Infant girl dies in one-car crash in Belle Glade, sheriff's department says

Infant girl dies in one-car crash in Belle Glade, sheriff's department says

BELLE GLADE — A 7-month-old girl died Friday afternoon in a car crash, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Christina Miner, 33, of Belle Glade, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord east on Canal Road in Belle Glade around 3:15 p.m. when she lost control of it and drove it off the road, deputies said. Read more

Florida / orlandoweekly.com

Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral

Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral

A photo of a woman lying on the floor of a North Florida COVID-19 antibody treatment center has gone viral, with many people using the image to characterize and criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis' response to the pandemic. The photo shows a woman lying in the middle of the floor of... Read more

avatar

Show us the border crisis. The humanitarian crisis in Cuba. Show us our Americans and allies stuck on the tarmac in Afghanistan. Show us the homeless and drug addicts lying on the streets. Show us the obesity pandemic. Show us the elderly who cannot afford diabetic medications. If these people are lying on the floor because they are so sick they do not qualify for monoclonal therapy. Just more lies spread by the media. Why aren’t they held accountable!!!!

487 likes 46 dislikes 150 replies

avatar

Hahahaha you guys should have showed this when people were falling over in the streets in Wuhan if you want it to have any effect. Most people by now, know we have been lied to. If you’re afraid of covid turn off your tv and put down your phone…

408 likes 46 dislikes 81 replies

Belle Glade / bdb.org

CARBALLOSO APPOINTED TO LEADERSHIP GLADES BOARD

CARBALLOSO APPOINTED TO LEADERSHIP GLADES BOARD

(BELLE GLADE, Fla. – Aug. 19, 2021) Roberto Carballoso, Student Learning Center manager at the Belle Glade campus, has been appointed to a two-year term on the Leadership Glades Advisory Board of Directors. Leadership Glades is a program of the Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce that prepares leaders for the... Read more

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LA
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Military
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

