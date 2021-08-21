What's up: News headlines in Newberry

(NEWBERRY, SC) The news in Newberry never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newberry area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Wolf Pack Welcome Welcome to the Wolf Pack! We look forward to being with you as you take the next steps on your educational journey. To help you make a smooth transition to the Newberry College family, all new students are required to attend Wolf Pack Welcome (new student orientation). Wolf Pack Welcome will help you get your college years off to a great start! Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Capital City/Lake Murray Country celebrates 40 years of promoting tourism, economic development The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board's annual meeting and 40th year celebration was held last week in Irmo. The meeting served as a way for guests to learn about everything the organization has accomplished this year to promote tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties. Read more

LOCAL PICK

SC sheriff explains how law enforcement handles shootings at schools After a shooting at an Orangeburg high school, Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster talks about how law enforcement handles these situations. Read more

TOP VIEWED