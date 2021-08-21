Cancel
What's up: News headlines in Newberry

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 7 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) The news in Newberry never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newberry area, click here.

Wolf Pack Welcome

Wolf Pack Welcome

Welcome to the Wolf Pack! We look forward to being with you as you take the next steps on your educational journey. To help you make a smooth transition to the Newberry College family, all new students are required to attend Wolf Pack Welcome (new student orientation). Wolf Pack Welcome will help you get your college years off to a great start!

Capital City/Lake Murray Country celebrates 40 years of promoting tourism, economic development

Capital City/Lake Murray Country celebrates 40 years of promoting tourism, economic development

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board's annual meeting and 40th year celebration was held last week in Irmo. The meeting served as a way for guests to learn about everything the organization has accomplished this year to promote tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties.

SC sheriff explains how law enforcement handles shootings at schools

SC sheriff explains how law enforcement handles shootings at schools

After a shooting at an Orangeburg high school, Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster talks about how law enforcement handles these situations.

To the family and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for a speedy healing and recovery God Speed

Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District to Host 'Barnyard' Drive-In Movie Night on August 27

Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District to Host 'Barnyard' Drive-In Movie Night on August 27

Newberry, SC — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD) will host their annual Movie Night on the Farm drive-in experience for the whole family on Friday, Aug. 27, at Setzler Hatchery, 3241 College Street, Newberry. The movie will be Barnyard, the 2006 blockbuster movie staring Kevin James (King...

Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

