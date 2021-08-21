What's up: News headlines in Newberry
(NEWBERRY, SC) The news in Newberry never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newberry area, click here.
Wolf Pack Welcome
Welcome to the Wolf Pack! We look forward to being with you as you take the next steps on your educational journey. To help you make a smooth transition to the Newberry College family, all new students are required to attend Wolf Pack Welcome (new student orientation). Wolf Pack Welcome will help you get your college years off to a great start! Read more
Capital City/Lake Murray Country celebrates 40 years of promoting tourism, economic development
The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board's annual meeting and 40th year celebration was held last week in Irmo. The meeting served as a way for guests to learn about everything the organization has accomplished this year to promote tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties. Read more
SC sheriff explains how law enforcement handles shootings at schools
After a shooting at an Orangeburg high school, Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster talks about how law enforcement handles these situations. Read more
To the family and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for a speedy healing and recovery God Speed
1 like
Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District to Host 'Barnyard' Drive-In Movie Night on August 27
Newberry, SC — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD) will host their annual Movie Night on the Farm drive-in experience for the whole family on Friday, Aug. 27, at Setzler Hatchery, 3241 College Street, Newberry. The movie will be Barnyard, the 2006 blockbuster movie staring Kevin James (King... Read more