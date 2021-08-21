What's up: Top news in De Soto
(DE SOTO, MO) What’s going on in De Soto? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the De Soto area, click here.
Kenneth G. “Ken” Belew, 71, De Soto
Kenneth G. “Ken” Belew, 71, of De Soto died Aug. 18, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South in Crystal City. Mr. Belew worked as a drywaller. Born Oct. 14, 1949, in Blackwell, he was the son of the late Virgil Joseph and Maida Zelia (Courtois) Belew. He is survived by his... Read more
Kenneth L. Triplett, 84, De Soto
Kenneth L. Triplett, 84, of De Soto died Aug. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. Mr. Triplett worked in air handling at Marlo Coil in High Ridge and at Bethesda Health in Oakville. He was a deacon at Big River Church. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Born Feb. 14, 1937, in Elvins, he was the son of the late Hilda (Stephens) Hoehn and Harold Triplett. Read more
Pet spot: Baby finds comfort sitting by vent
Baby, a purebred Chihuahua, likes to sit next to a vent at her De Soto home, owner Regina Hasty said. “She likes to sit with her feet by the heat vent or with the air conditioning on,” Hasty said. She said Baby endured some cruel treatment before Hasty adopted her... Read more
Leona Mae “Lee” Strange, 86, De Soto
Leona Mae “Lee” Strange, 86, of De Soto died Aug. 13, 2021, at Stone Bridge Senior Living in De Soto. Ms. Strange owned and operated the Sunset Café and the Red Brick Bar in House Springs. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, reading, tending to her plants and gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Born Sept. 4, 1934, in Black Oak, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Sam Moore and Virginia (Lingo) Williams. Read more
Comments / 0