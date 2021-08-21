What's up: Top news in De Soto

(DE SOTO, MO) What’s going on in De Soto? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the De Soto area, click here.

Kenneth G. “Ken” Belew, 71, De Soto Kenneth G. “Ken” Belew, 71, of De Soto died Aug. 18, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South in Crystal City. Mr. Belew worked as a drywaller. Born Oct. 14, 1949, in Blackwell, he was the son of the late Virgil Joseph and Maida Zelia (Courtois) Belew. He is survived by his... Read more

Kenneth L. Triplett, 84, De Soto Kenneth L. Triplett, 84, of De Soto died Aug. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. Mr. Triplett worked in air handling at Marlo Coil in High Ridge and at Bethesda Health in Oakville. He was a deacon at Big River Church. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Born Feb. 14, 1937, in Elvins, he was the son of the late Hilda (Stephens) Hoehn and Harold Triplett. Read more

Pet spot: Baby finds comfort sitting by vent Baby, a purebred Chihuahua, likes to sit next to a vent at her De Soto home, owner Regina Hasty said. “She likes to sit with her feet by the heat vent or with the air conditioning on,” Hasty said. She said Baby endured some cruel treatment before Hasty adopted her... Read more

