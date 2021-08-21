Cancel
De Soto, MO

What's up: Top news in De Soto

Posted by 
De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 7 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) What’s going on in De Soto? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the De Soto area, click here.

De Soto / myleaderpaper.com

Kenneth G. “Ken” Belew, 71, De Soto

Kenneth G. “Ken” Belew, 71, De Soto

Kenneth G. “Ken” Belew, 71, of De Soto died Aug. 18, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South in Crystal City. Mr. Belew worked as a drywaller. Born Oct. 14, 1949, in Blackwell, he was the son of the late Virgil Joseph and Maida Zelia (Courtois) Belew. He is survived by his... Read more

De Soto / myleaderpaper.com

Kenneth L. Triplett, 84, De Soto

Kenneth L. Triplett, 84, De Soto

Kenneth L. Triplett, 84, of De Soto died Aug. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. Mr. Triplett worked in air handling at Marlo Coil in High Ridge and at Bethesda Health in Oakville. He was a deacon at Big River Church. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Born Feb. 14, 1937, in Elvins, he was the son of the late Hilda (Stephens) Hoehn and Harold Triplett. Read more

De Soto / myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: Baby finds comfort sitting by vent

Pet spot: Baby finds comfort sitting by vent

Baby, a purebred Chihuahua, likes to sit next to a vent at her De Soto home, owner Regina Hasty said. “She likes to sit with her feet by the heat vent or with the air conditioning on,” Hasty said. She said Baby endured some cruel treatment before Hasty adopted her... Read more

De Soto / myleaderpaper.com

Leona Mae “Lee” Strange, 86, De Soto

Leona Mae “Lee” Strange, 86, De Soto

Leona Mae “Lee” Strange, 86, of De Soto died Aug. 13, 2021, at Stone Bridge Senior Living in De Soto. Ms. Strange owned and operated the Sunset Café and the Red Brick Bar in House Springs. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, reading, tending to her plants and gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Born Sept. 4, 1934, in Black Oak, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Sam Moore and Virginia (Lingo) Williams. Read more

De Soto Journal

De Soto Journal

De Soto, MO
With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

