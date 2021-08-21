Trending local news in Mountain Home

Tommy Rodney

Tommy Rodney passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 18, 2021, he was 74 years old. Tom was born in Kingman Arizona on February 20, 1947. He grew up in Hawthorne, NV where he married the former Twyla Jo Stabile on March 4th, 1972. Early in Tom's adult life he served in the United States Navy and after his full-time service concluded, Tom moved to Mountain Home Idaho in 1981 to work for the department of defense as well as continuing his Navy service as a reservist. Throughout his life Tom had many accomplishments and truly embodied everything life should be. Tom was a husband, father, grandfather and a friend to anyone he came into contact with. Those who were closest to him will remember his kindness, selflessness and enduring humanity every day and for that he will dearly be missed.