Trending local news in Mountain Home
(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) What’s going on in Mountain Home? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mountain Home area, click here.
20 years and $5 million later, ground finally breaks on Mountain Home aquatic center
Mountain Home's new aquatic center will be located on South 18th East and should be opened to the public next year. Read more
Tommy Rodney
Tommy Rodney passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 18, 2021, he was 74 years old. Tom was born in Kingman Arizona on February 20, 1947. He grew up in Hawthorne, NV where he married the former Twyla Jo Stabile on March 4th, 1972. Early in Tom's adult life he served in the United States Navy and after his full-time service concluded, Tom moved to Mountain Home Idaho in 1981 to work for the department of defense as well as continuing his Navy service as a reservist. Throughout his life Tom had many accomplishments and truly embodied everything life should be. Tom was a husband, father, grandfather and a friend to anyone he came into contact with. Those who were closest to him will remember his kindness, selflessness and enduring humanity every day and for that he will dearly be missed. Read more
Yvonne Ruth Bowen
Yvonne Ruth Bowen, 84, of Mountain Home, ID, entered eternal peace and rest in the presence of her Savior on August 8, 2021. She passed peacefully at home with her husband and daughter by her side after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born March 30, 1937, in... Read more
Gerald Dean Mann
Gerald Dean Mann, age 82, of Mountain Home, passed on August 15, 2021 at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise. A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM, on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, Mtn Home, Idaho. Gerald was born in Wayne, Nebraska to... Read more
Comments / 0