News wrap: Top stories in Rutland

C. Ann LaRose
C. Ann LaRose HAMPTON, N.Y. — C. Ann LaRose, age 74, passed away Monday, Aug.16, 2021, at her home in Hampton, New York. Ann was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 19, 1946. She was the daughter of Harold and Celestine (Vladyka) Brown. She grew up on the family farm in Hampton, where she worked as a dairy farmer most of her life. She graduated from Whitehall Central High School, class of 1964. Jan. 1, 1965, she married Francis LaRose in Whitehall. They farmed together until his passing in January 2005. Following his death, she sold the cows and engaged in organic farming, raising fruits and vegetables. She was an excellent cook and loved to can her bounty. She had been an avid hunter, enjoyed snowmobiling and four-wheeling. She belonged to the Fair Haven Eagles Club. She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Smith, with whom she made her home, of Hampton, and Laura Ames, of Lake Luzerne, New York. Three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive her. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Aug. 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the family lot in St. Mary's Cemetery in Fair Haven. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at the Fair Haven Eagles Club for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Fair Haven Eagles Club, 3907 Academy St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont.
VPA lines up championship sites
VPA lines up championship sites

MONTPELIER — The fall state championship games might seem like a long ways away, but the Vermont Principals' Association must have the sites and dates in place. They pretty much are with State Championship Saturday in football set for Rutland High's Alumni Field on Nov. 13. State Championship Saturday has...
Vermont is offering school based vaccination clinics this week
Vermont is offering school based vaccination clinics this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott announced a series of vaccination clinics that will be open at schools across the state this week for anyone ages 12 or older. Governor Scott and state health officials are encouraging everyone ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated before the school year begins.
SOCIAL SECURITY: Three retirement planning tips for women
SOCIAL SECURITY: Three retirement planning tips for women

One day in 1939, Ida May Fuller stopped by the local Social Security office in her hometown of Rutland, Vermont, to inquire about Social Security benefits. She knew she had been paying into Social Security, and wanted to learn more. The following year, she received the very first Social Security benefit payment — $22.54 — arriving as check number 00-000-001.
