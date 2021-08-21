News wrap: Top stories in Rutland

C. Ann LaRose

C. Ann LaRose HAMPTON, N.Y. — C. Ann LaRose, age 74, passed away Monday, Aug.16, 2021, at her home in Hampton, New York. Ann was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 19, 1946. She was the daughter of Harold and Celestine (Vladyka) Brown. She grew up on the family farm in Hampton, where she worked as a dairy farmer most of her life. She graduated from Whitehall Central High School, class of 1964. Jan. 1, 1965, she married Francis LaRose in Whitehall. They farmed together until his passing in January 2005. Following his death, she sold the cows and engaged in organic farming, raising fruits and vegetables. She was an excellent cook and loved to can her bounty. She had been an avid hunter, enjoyed snowmobiling and four-wheeling. She belonged to the Fair Haven Eagles Club. She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Smith, with whom she made her home, of Hampton, and Laura Ames, of Lake Luzerne, New York. Three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive her. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Aug. 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the family lot in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at the Fair Haven Eagles Club for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Fair Haven Eagles Club, 3907 Academy St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont. Read more