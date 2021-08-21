Cancel
Alexander City, AL

Alexander City news wrap: What’s trending

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) What’s going on in Alexander City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Alexander City / youtube.com

Train 94Z at Alex City, Al 8-18-21

Read more

Alexander City / alexcityoutlook.com

Lake Martin Area United Way campaign kicks off Tuesday

Once again the Lake Martin Area United Way returns to an in-person campaign kickoff — with a few changes due to COVID-19. The pandemic forced a virtual campaign kickoff last year and this year’s will still be different from previous kickoffs. “We will keep things short,” Lake Martin Area United... Read more

Alexander City / alexcityoutlook.com

Now Hiring

PROPERTY MANAGER The Alexander City Housing Authority (ACHA) is currently seeking a Property Manager responsible for the management, maintenance, security, resident services, and occupancy of housing units within the assigned owned and/or managed properties; budgetary responsibilities for assigned departments; supervision of assigned staff; and compliance with all related HUD and Housing Authority directives, policies, and procedures. Education/Experience: --A two-year college degree or completion of specialized training courses and significant experience in job specific skills acquired through on-the-job training or apprenticeship program with a minimum of five (5) years of related rental property management experience --Public Housing Management certification from an approved organization or must receive within one (1) year of employment.Public housing property management preferred Office Is Closed To The Public. Applications may be downloaded from our website at www.alexcityhousing.org. Completed applications should also include a resume. Applications accepted by office drop -box Monday- Friday 9:00am-12:00 noon and 1:00pm-4:00pm or by mail. Fax or email applications will NOT be accepted. No phone calls. Only qualified applications will be considered Send to: Human Resources Alexander City Housing Authority 2110 County Road Alexander City, AL 35010 Application deadline: 4:00 p.m. June 09, 2021 The ACHA is subject to HUD Section 3 hiring requirements; is an Equal Opportunity and "At Will" Employer; E-Verify participant; and Drug-Free Workplace. The Alexander City Housing Authority abides by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(a) which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability or protected veteran status; and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Pre-employment physical and drug screen required for new hires. Reasonable accommodations may be provided as required by the ADA upon request. Read more

Alexander City / alexcityoutlook.com

Arrest and incident reports from the Alexander Police Department from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City. • Jartavious Kishawn, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear. • Breunna Danise Adair, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for harassing communications. • Terence Oneal Odem, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of... Read more

