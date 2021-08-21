Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Payne, AL

Top Fort Payne news stories

Posted by 
Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 7 days ago

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Here are today’s top stories from the Fort Payne area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Payne area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fort Payne / youtube.com

Fort Payne Church of Christ Live Stream

Fort Payne Church of Christ Live Stream

Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fort Payne / times-journal.com

Jackson places 1st overall, Fort Payne girls win season opener

Jackson places 1st overall, Fort Payne girls win season opener

Maddie Jackson finished first overall, leading the Fort Payne girls cross country team to a win in its season-opening race at Scottsboro on Thursday. Jackson clocked in at 13 minutes, 23 seconds, placing first overall, while teammates Anahi Barboza (13:28) placed third and Raven Fairley (13:41) fourth at the 2.1-Mile Opener at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fort Payne / homeslegend.com

503 NW 2nd Street

503 NW 2nd Street

Check out this beautiful BOOM Day home located near downtown Fort Payne. Built aprox 1890, if these walls could talk. This 4BR 2bath home has the original large plank heart pine floors, beautiful stained glass from doors and original trim and moldings. This home is being sold AS IS and needs TLC to get it back to its original glory. Call today. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Dekalb County / times-journal.com

James Leland Miller

James Leland Miller

Jim was a lifelong resident of DeKalb County with short stays in Auburn, Huntsville, Atlanta and Michigan. He graduated Fort Payne High in 1963 and then attended Auburn University. He later served in the Alabama National Guard. Jim ran several business in his life involved with manufacturing, clean energy, and industrial services. Read more

Comments / 0

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
140
Followers
359
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy