Top Fort Payne news stories

Fort Payne Church of Christ Live Stream
Jackson places 1st overall, Fort Payne girls win season opener
Maddie Jackson finished first overall, leading the Fort Payne girls cross country team to a win in its season-opening race at Scottsboro on Thursday. Jackson clocked in at 13 minutes, 23 seconds, placing first overall, while teammates Anahi Barboza (13:28) placed third and Raven Fairley (13:41) fourth at the 2.1-Mile Opener at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions. Read more
503 NW 2nd Street
Check out this beautiful BOOM Day home located near downtown Fort Payne. Built aprox 1890, if these walls could talk. This 4BR 2bath home has the original large plank heart pine floors, beautiful stained glass from doors and original trim and moldings. This home is being sold AS IS and needs TLC to get it back to its original glory. Call today. Read more
James Leland Miller
Jim was a lifelong resident of DeKalb County with short stays in Auburn, Huntsville, Atlanta and Michigan. He graduated Fort Payne High in 1963 and then attended Auburn University. He later served in the Alabama National Guard. Jim ran several business in his life involved with manufacturing, clean energy, and industrial services. Read more
