Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

Pendleton news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) Here are today’s top stories from the Pendleton area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Pendleton / eastoregonian.com

Obit: Amy Jeanne Pearson

Obit: Amy Jeanne Pearson

Amy Jeanne Pearson was born in 1957 in San Jose, California, the last of five siblings. Her father’s medical practice moved the family to the redwood mountain town of Garberville in Northern California two years later, and eventually to Moro Bay where Amy graduated high school. She met Matt Henry,... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Eastern Oregon / youtube.com

Health experts rethink outdoor crowds after COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 music festivals

Health experts rethink outdoor crowds after COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 music festivals

Dozens of cases of COVID-19 tied to a music festival in eastern Oregon and more than a hundred tied to another music festival in Washington are forcing health experts to rethink how safe it is for people to gather outdoors, especially those that aren't vaccinated. Story: https://kptv.tv/3iWsFFZ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/FOX12 Get the KPTV app: https://www.kptv.com/site/station_info/apps Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/fox12oregon Twitter: @Fox12Oregon Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Umatilla County / union-bulletin.com

Umatilla County reaches 100th COVID-19 death

Umatilla County reaches 100th COVID-19 death

Umatilla County reached an unfortunate benchmark in the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Health officials reported the county’s 99th death from the coronavirus in an 87-year-old woman with other health issues who tested positive July 29 and died Aug. 7 at Willowbrook Terrace senior living community in Pendleton. Also... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pendleton / eastoregonian.com

Downtown Pendleton bank building redevelopment concept resurfaces

Downtown Pendleton bank building redevelopment concept resurfaces

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is revisiting a redevelopment proposal for the old bank building on South Main Street with Oregon real estate scion Jordan Schnitzer. Entitled “P Trailhead Building 7-15-21,” the digital document obtained by the East Oregonian sketches out a concept for the building at 256 S. Main St. that would turn it into a mixed-use crafting and display space for artists and artisans. Read more

Comments
avatar

Looks like since the City can’t attract any new businesses downtown without offering heavy subsidies, they are going to start their own. Call it Pendleton Arts Center Take 2.

1 like

avatar

Why do you suppose City Hall has been eerily silent on details. You don’t suppose they are trying to make some deal that involves the city getting ownership of another building they can’t maintain?

Comments / 0

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
100
Followers
347
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, OR
Government
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pendleton News Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy