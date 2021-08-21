Pendleton news digest: Top stories today
Obit: Amy Jeanne Pearson
Amy Jeanne Pearson was born in 1957 in San Jose, California, the last of five siblings. Her father’s medical practice moved the family to the redwood mountain town of Garberville in Northern California two years later, and eventually to Moro Bay where Amy graduated high school. She met Matt Henry,... Read more
Health experts rethink outdoor crowds after COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 music festivals
Dozens of cases of COVID-19 tied to a music festival in eastern Oregon and more than a hundred tied to another music festival in Washington are forcing health experts to rethink how safe it is for people to gather outdoors, especially those that aren't vaccinated.
Umatilla County reaches 100th COVID-19 death
Umatilla County reached an unfortunate benchmark in the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Health officials reported the county’s 99th death from the coronavirus in an 87-year-old woman with other health issues who tested positive July 29 and died Aug. 7 at Willowbrook Terrace senior living community in Pendleton. Also... Read more
Downtown Pendleton bank building redevelopment concept resurfaces
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is revisiting a redevelopment proposal for the old bank building on South Main Street with Oregon real estate scion Jordan Schnitzer. Entitled “P Trailhead Building 7-15-21,” the digital document obtained by the East Oregonian sketches out a concept for the building at 256 S. Main St. that would turn it into a mixed-use crafting and display space for artists and artisans. Read more
Looks like since the City can’t attract any new businesses downtown without offering heavy subsidies, they are going to start their own. Call it Pendleton Arts Center Take 2.
Why do you suppose City Hall has been eerily silent on details. You don’t suppose they are trying to make some deal that involves the city getting ownership of another building they can’t maintain?