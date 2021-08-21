Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altus, OK

Top Altus news stories

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 7 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) The news in Altus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Altus / altustimes.com

15 under par for winning golfers of annual fund raiser!

15 under par for winning golfers of annual fund raiser!

Golfers teed up at Altus Greens on Aug. 14 for the popular annual fund raiser, the Jim Holland Memorial Golf Tournament. Approximately $20,000 in additional funds was generated by the tournament, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Duncan / kswo.com

Duncan Public Schools gets funding to improve program

Duncan Public Schools gets funding to improve program

The City of Altus continues to grow its esports program and will be holding a first-of-its-kind esports open house soon. A Marlow church is doing what they can to help those in need be fully prepared to go back to school. Walters First Baptist Church holding back-to-school clothes drive. Updated:... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Peru / perutribune.com

Joe Louis Ledesma

Joe Louis Ledesma

Joe Louis Ledesma, 46, of Altus, Oklahoma, died at 9 pm, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his daughter's home in Peru. He was born on Dec. 6, 1974, in Altus, Oklahoma, to Rosa (Revilla) Martinez. Joe was a graduate of Southwest Technology Center in Altus, Oklahoma. He worked as a... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Altus / newsoktoday.com

Altus Air Force Base to host longhorn cattle drive, continuing its long tradition

Altus Air Force Base to host longhorn cattle drive, continuing its long tradition

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Altus Air Force Base’s Cattle Drive endures with a new drive next week. The 23rd Annual Cattle Drive will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Altus Air Force Base. Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing Commander, and his fellow base leaders... Read more

Comments / 0

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
103
Followers
362
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altus, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Altus, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy