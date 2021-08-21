Top Altus news stories

(ALTUS, OK) The news in Altus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

15 under par for winning golfers of annual fund raiser! Golfers teed up at Altus Greens on Aug. 14 for the popular annual fund raiser, the Jim Holland Memorial Golf Tournament. Approximately $20,000 in additional funds was generated by the tournament, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Duncan Public Schools gets funding to improve program The City of Altus continues to grow its esports program and will be holding a first-of-its-kind esports open house soon. A Marlow church is doing what they can to help those in need be fully prepared to go back to school. Walters First Baptist Church holding back-to-school clothes drive. Updated:... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Joe Louis Ledesma Joe Louis Ledesma, 46, of Altus, Oklahoma, died at 9 pm, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his daughter's home in Peru. He was born on Dec. 6, 1974, in Altus, Oklahoma, to Rosa (Revilla) Martinez. Joe was a graduate of Southwest Technology Center in Altus, Oklahoma. He worked as a... Read more

TRENDING NOW