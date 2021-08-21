Sunnyside news wrap: What’s trending

Constance “Connie” Querin

Constance “Connie” Querin died peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 15, 2021, on the feast of Our Lady’s Assumption. She was 101. Constance was born in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 2, 1919, to Reginald and Margaret (Reichweine) Fairleigh. She graduated with honors from the University of British Columbia with a B.A. in both Philosophy and Psychology. There she was also a member of Alpha Phi and Vice President of the Psychology Club. Read more