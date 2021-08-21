Sunnyside news wrap: What’s trending
Constance “Connie” Querin
Constance "Connie" Querin died peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 15, 2021, on the feast of Our Lady's Assumption. She was 101. Constance was born in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 2, 1919, to Reginald and Margaret (Reichweine) Fairleigh. She graduated with honors from the University of British Columbia with a B.A. in both Philosophy and Psychology. There she was also a member of Alpha Phi and Vice President of the Psychology Club.
Offender reports address change
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has informed the public of a registered sex offender moving to Sunnyside. Level III offender Edward Floyd Koontz, 67, has moved to the 400th block of Randel Rd. in Sunnyside. Koontz was convicted in May 1995 for rape of a child in the first degree.
Michael Don on Schedule 2021-08-19
The Eastmont Wildcats open the 2021 football season in 15-days against Central Valley out of Spokane. They'll then take on Gonzaga Prep. Coach Michael Don says he chose tough opponents out of the gate on purpose to see how good his team will be. NCWLIFE Channel's Eric Granstrom caught up with Don at the team's first fall practice Wednesday.
Local man life-flighted to Sunnyside to fight COPD as hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated
Ellie Nakamoto-White reports.
