Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 7 days ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Here are today’s top stories from the Sunnyside area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Sunnyside / yakimaherald.com

Constance “Connie” Querin

Constance “Connie” Querin

Constance “Connie” Querin died peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 15, 2021, on the feast of Our Lady’s Assumption. She was 101. Constance was born in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 2, 1919, to Reginald and Margaret (Reichweine) Fairleigh. She graduated with honors from the University of British Columbia with a B.A. in both Philosophy and Psychology. There she was also a member of Alpha Phi and Vice President of the Psychology Club. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sunnyside / sunnysidesun.com

Offender reports address change

Offender reports address change

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a registered sex offender moving to Sunnyside. Level III offender Edward Floyd Koontz, 67, has moved to the 400th block of Randel Rd. in Sunnyside. Koontz was convicted in May 1995 for rape of a child in the first degree. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Moses Lake / youtube.com

Michael Don on Schedule 2021-08-19

Michael Don on Schedule 2021-08-19

The Eastmont Wildcats open the 2021 football season in 15-days against Central Valley out of Spokane. They'll then take on Gonzaga Prep. Coach Michael Don says he chose tough opponents out of the gate on purpose to see how good his team will be. NCWLIFE Channel's Eric Granstrom caught up with Don at the team's first fall practice Wednesday. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sunnyside / youtube.com

Local man life-flighted to Sunnyside to fight COPD as hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated

Local man life-flighted to Sunnyside to fight COPD as hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated

Ellie Nakamoto-White reports. Read more

Comments / 0

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
68
Followers
336
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Sunnyside, WA
Government
City
Sunnyside, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy