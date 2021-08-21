Cancel
Morgan City, LA

What's up: Leading stories in Morgan City

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) The news in Morgan City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Morgan City area, click here.

Morgan City / morgancitypolice.org

MCPD Arrest Report 08/19/2021

Chief James F. Blair reports that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls for service within the last 24-hour reporting period. The following person(s) were arrested beginning August 18, 2021. Tiffanie Kaye Vice, 35 years of age, Address: Charlotte St. Patterson, LA, arrested on 08/18/2021 @ 08:18 a.m. Read more

Morgan City / workboat.com

Conrad delivers first of four spud barges to McDonough Marine

Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, La., has delivered the first of four ABS classed spud barges to McDonough Marine Service, headquartered in Metairie, La. The identical spud barges each measure 180'x54'x12.5', have deck strength of 2,500 lbs. PSF, and four spud wells. The remaining barges are on schedule for delivery in Q3 and Q4 of 2021. The barges are being constructed at Conrad’s Deepwater South facility in Amelia, La., one of five Conrad shipyards located along the Louisiana/Texas Gulf Coast. Read more

Morgan City / stmarynow.com

DARLEAN BERGERON

Darlean Bergeron, 56, a resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Ochsner St. Mary. Darlean was born Aug. 20, 1964, in Lafayette, the daughter of Aldus Bergeron Jr. and Ella Mae Courville Bergeron. She is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Barras and Chelsea Johnson, both of... Read more

Morgan City / daily-review.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 17-18

Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 17-18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:26 a.m. 900 block Railroad; Medical. 8:58 a.m. 1100 block Levee; Animal complaint. 9:39 a.m. 1000 block Marshall; Theft. 9:52 a.m. 7400 block La. 182;... Read more

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LA
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Military
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

