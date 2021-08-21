What's up: Leading stories in Morgan City

(MORGAN CITY, LA) The news in Morgan City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Morgan City area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

MCPD Arrest Report 08/19/2021 Chief James F. Blair reports that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls for service within the last 24-hour reporting period. The following person(s) were arrested beginning August 18, 2021. Tiffanie Kaye Vice, 35 years of age, Address: Charlotte St. Patterson, LA, arrested on 08/18/2021 @ 08:18 a.m. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Conrad delivers first of four spud barges to McDonough Marine Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, La., has delivered the first of four ABS classed spud barges to McDonough Marine Service, headquartered in Metairie, La. The identical spud barges each measure 180'x54'x12.5', have deck strength of 2,500 lbs. PSF, and four spud wells. The remaining barges are on schedule for delivery in Q3 and Q4 of 2021. The barges are being constructed at Conrad’s Deepwater South facility in Amelia, La., one of five Conrad shipyards located along the Louisiana/Texas Gulf Coast. Read more

TRENDING NOW

DARLEAN BERGERON Darlean Bergeron, 56, a resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Ochsner St. Mary. Darlean was born Aug. 20, 1964, in Lafayette, the daughter of Aldus Bergeron Jr. and Ella Mae Courville Bergeron. She is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Barras and Chelsea Johnson, both of... Read more

TOP VIEWED