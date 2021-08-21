Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

Trending local news in Mineral Wells

Posted by 
Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 7 days ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) What’s going on in Mineral Wells? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mineral Wells area, click here.

Strawn / microplexnews.com

Porfioro Valentine Lopez

Porfioro Valentine Lopez

Porfioro Valentine Lopez was born in Mineral Wells, Texas on September 5, 1984 and called home on August 11, 2021 in Ranger Texas. A visitation will be Friday, August 20th at Edwards Funeral Home Strawn. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 21st at the First Baptist Church in Strawn, followed by burial at Mt Marion Cemetery. Read more

Mineral Wells / mineralwellsrotary.org

Mineral Wells Youth Sports Assoc. ready to kick off 2021 season

Mineral Wells Youth Sports Assoc. ready to kick off 2021 season

The Mineral Wells Youth Sports Association is ready to kick off its fall 2021 season. Offering flag and tackle football, cheer, soccer and girls and boys basketball, MWYSA is strong in numbers of participating youth, association president Jack Thomas told Mineral Wells Rotarians on Wednesday. Thomas is pictured with this week's program chair Amy Jones. Read more

Mineral Wells / visitmineralwells.org

15 Crazy, Weird, and Unusual Things to See in Mineral Wells

15 Crazy, Weird, and Unusual Things to See in Mineral Wells

Most everyone who’s been to Mineral Wells knows about the Baker Hotel because you can see it from miles away. And many have seen the Hollywood-style Welcome Sign up on the mountain. Both are pretty unusual in their own rites. But when your downtown boasts a massive sign that says,... Read more

Mineral Wells / weatherforddemocrat.com

Mineral Wells officials detail proposed budget; Public hearing for tax rate set for Sept. 7

Mineral Wells officials detail proposed budget; Public hearing for tax rate set for Sept. 7

MINERAL WELLS — City Manager Randy Criswell outlined a $14 million spending plan for Mineral Wells on Tuesday. The proposal is balanced, slightly more than $1,600 in the black, and includes 2-percent step raises for city staff. It also takes in a 10-percent increase in employee health insurance. The budget... Read more

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells, TX
With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

