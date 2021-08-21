Trending local news in Mineral Wells

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) What’s going on in Mineral Wells? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Porfioro Valentine Lopez Porfioro Valentine Lopez was born in Mineral Wells, Texas on September 5, 1984 and called home on August 11, 2021 in Ranger Texas. A visitation will be Friday, August 20th at Edwards Funeral Home Strawn. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 21st at the First Baptist Church in Strawn, followed by burial at Mt Marion Cemetery. Read more

Mineral Wells Youth Sports Assoc. ready to kick off 2021 season The Mineral Wells Youth Sports Association is ready to kick off its fall 2021 season. Offering flag and tackle football, cheer, soccer and girls and boys basketball, MWYSA is strong in numbers of participating youth, association president Jack Thomas told Mineral Wells Rotarians on Wednesday. Thomas is pictured with this week's program chair Amy Jones. Read more

15 Crazy, Weird, and Unusual Things to See in Mineral Wells Most everyone who’s been to Mineral Wells knows about the Baker Hotel because you can see it from miles away. And many have seen the Hollywood-style Welcome Sign up on the mountain. Both are pretty unusual in their own rites. But when your downtown boasts a massive sign that says,... Read more

