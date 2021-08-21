Top Bainbridge news stories

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) What’s going on in Bainbridge? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

JOHN DEERE S780 & TWO 8R340s PICKING CORN. GLEN HEARD FARMS 2021 CORN HARVEST PT1 In this video we catch Glen Heard Farms harvesting a field of corn just south of Bainbridge, Georgia. They are using their S780 with a 712C corn head to harvest a field of nice looking corn. Also in the field are two of their new John Deere 8R340. One of these has never been used until this corn harvest. I was told this field was yielding very well, somewhere in the 250 to 300 bushels per acre range. Sadly my old trusty JVC camcorder finally kicked the bucket on me while filming and had to be replaced. I have more footage coming from a few days later filmed with the new camera. Read more

Rotary Club hears from new Recreation Authority Director Joel Holmes, the new director of the Bainbridge-Decatur County Recreation Authority since January, spoke to Rotary this week and updated the activities and sports events available there. Holmes, a native of Rome, Ga., graduated from Georgia Southern University with a major in sports management. He came to Bainbridge after 6-1/2... Read more

Lion’s Club hears about Alzheimer’s For Lions attending the most recent meeting of the Bainbridge Lions Club, Mrs. Kathy Varner provided helpful information about age related memory decline and specific issues associated with Alzheimer’s disease. She told the Lions that Alzheimer’s now ranks sixth among the leading causes of death; while some new drugs have recently been shown to help some people, there is no cure for the disorder. It is one of many types of dementias that interfere with thinking, behavior, and the activities of daily living. Read more

