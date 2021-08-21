What's up: News headlines in Cleveland

Home For Sale: 82 Stoney Creek Dr., Cleveland, GA 30528 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://82StoneyCreekDr.C21.com 82 Stoney Creek Dr. Cleveland, GA 30528 MLS 9034665 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 AFFORDABLE 3BR/2BA Ranch Style Home with a MTN VIEW....Convenient location close to schools and shopping. This home is in excellent condition....Move In Ready! Attractive kitchen with shaker style cabinets, separate pantry and all the appliances are included (even the washer/dryer) Outside you can enjoy the Mtn VIEW from the front porch or sit out on the grilling deck and enjoy the level lot, fenced in back yard and outbuilding. The 1 car carport offers an additional storage room and pull down attic access. The door of the owners suite and private bath door are both handicap accessible and features a large shower with a glass door. Welcome Home! Contact Agent: Dana Patterson Community Realty Read more