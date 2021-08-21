What's up: News headlines in Cleveland
Home For Sale: 82 Stoney Creek Dr., Cleveland, GA 30528 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://82StoneyCreekDr.C21.com 82 Stoney Creek Dr. Cleveland, GA 30528 MLS 9034665 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 AFFORDABLE 3BR/2BA Ranch Style Home with a MTN VIEW....Convenient location close to schools and shopping. This home is in excellent condition....Move In Ready! Attractive kitchen with shaker style cabinets, separate pantry and all the appliances are included (even the washer/dryer) Outside you can enjoy the Mtn VIEW from the front porch or sit out on the grilling deck and enjoy the level lot, fenced in back yard and outbuilding. The 1 car carport offers an additional storage room and pull down attic access. The door of the owners suite and private bath door are both handicap accessible and features a large shower with a glass door. Welcome Home! Contact Agent: Dana Patterson Community Realty Read more
Chamber Membership Luncheon Awards Presented
(Cleveland)- The White County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday held their 36th annual membership luncheon at The Bridge Church in Cleveland. During the meeting, several people were recognized with awards from the chamber. Todd Marks, 2020-21 Chairman of the Board of Directors announced the winners. White County Commissioner Terry Goodger was presented with the 2021 Civic Merit Award. Read more
Truett McConnell University’s 75th Anniversary Chapel Service Honors TMU Alumni
(Cleveland)- Penning the Baptist Faith and Message, honoring alumni, and savoring delicious cupcakes were all part. of Truett McConnell University’s 75 th Anniversary celebration during the first chapel service of the fall. semester. The momentous occasion commenced with new faculty signing the Baptist Faith and Message, a. demonstration that began... Read more
County Tax Bill Arriving In Mailboxes
(Cleveland)- White County property owners are receiving their 2021 tax statements. Notices started arriving in mailboxes this week. Taxpayers have the option of paying the amount due by mail, online, in-person as well as a dropbox at the Tax Commissioners Office. All tax bills are due by November 15th. Read more
