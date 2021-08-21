Walterboro news wrap: What’s trending

(WALTERBORO, SC) The news in Walterboro never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Jeannette Brinson Berry Mrs. Jeannette Brinson Berry, wife of the late Thomas L. Berry, passed away Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021 at the Summerville Estates Independent Living Center. She and her husband had been married 68 years at the time of his death in 2019. Mrs. Berry was born January 24, 1931 in... Read more

Brooks C. Williams Mr. Brooks C. Williams, husband of Deborah “Debbie” Barrineau Williams, passed away Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021 at the Colleton Medical Center. He was 72. Brooks was born in Walterboro October 26, 1948, a son of the late Wilmer L. “Willie” Williams and Alvida “Vilda” Zeigler Williams. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and after his military service, began a career at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, where he worked until his retirement. For the last twenty years, Brooks was a well-known fixture at Westbury’s Ace Hardware in Walterboro, always helping customers with sound advice and a welcoming smile. He was an accomplished woodworker and furniture maker, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to collect guns. Brooks was a member of Great Swamp Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, and was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Read more

New county Tax Services Center will be named for Buckner Colleton County Council voted last week to name the county’s new Tax Service Building after former Colleton County Councilman Floyd Buckner, officially calling the new building the Floyd Buckner Tax Services Center. Buckner was a local educator and long-time county councilman who passed away in 2011. Buckner was the former... Read more

