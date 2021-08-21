Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Walterboro news wrap: What’s trending

Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) The news in Walterboro never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Walterboro / walterborolive.com

Jeannette Brinson Berry

Jeannette Brinson Berry

Mrs. Jeannette Brinson Berry, wife of the late Thomas L. Berry, passed away Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021 at the Summerville Estates Independent Living Center. She and her husband had been married 68 years at the time of his death in 2019. Mrs. Berry was born January 24, 1931 in... Read more

Walterboro / walterborolive.com

Brooks C. Williams

Brooks C. Williams

Mr. Brooks C. Williams, husband of Deborah “Debbie” Barrineau Williams, passed away Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021 at the Colleton Medical Center. He was 72. Brooks was born in Walterboro October 26, 1948, a son of the late Wilmer L. “Willie” Williams and Alvida “Vilda” Zeigler Williams. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and after his military service, began a career at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, where he worked until his retirement. For the last twenty years, Brooks was a well-known fixture at Westbury’s Ace Hardware in Walterboro, always helping customers with sound advice and a welcoming smile. He was an accomplished woodworker and furniture maker, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to collect guns. Brooks was a member of Great Swamp Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, and was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Read more

Colleton County / walterborolive.com

New county Tax Services Center will be named for Buckner

New county Tax Services Center will be named for Buckner

Colleton County Council voted last week to name the county’s new Tax Service Building after former Colleton County Councilman Floyd Buckner, officially calling the new building the Floyd Buckner Tax Services Center. Buckner was a local educator and long-time county councilman who passed away in 2011. Buckner was the former... Read more

Good to hear.. so why is the first black City Councilman is constantly overlooked and never honored.

Walterboro / walterborolive.com

Bulldog Stadium demolished, green space use discussed

Bulldog Stadium demolished, green space use discussed

The former Bulldog Football Stadium in Walterboro has been completely demolished and is now a green space for the public to use, but the question of how long the green space will exist and what will happen later to the former football stadium is something being discussed by county leaders. Read more

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

