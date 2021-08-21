Cancel
Mattoon, IL

What's up: Leading stories in Mattoon

Mattoon Digest
 7 days ago

(MATTOON, IL) The news in Mattoon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Illinois / jg-tc.com

Watch now: Mattoon High School Gladiators Drill Team at Illinois State Fair

Mattoon High School Gladiators Drill Team participate in the Illinois State Fair on Veterans and Gold Star Families Day. Read more

Charleston / news-gazette.com

Norma Hubbard

CHARLESTON — Norma Jean Hubbard, 89, of Charleston passed away at 12:25 p.m. Monday (Aug. 16, 2021) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Per Norma’s wishes, a celebration of life will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at McQuarter’s Pub, 700 Broadway Ave., East Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Read more

Mattoon / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 705 Marion, Mattoon, IL 61938 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://705Marion.C21.com 705 Marion Mattoon, IL 61938 MLS 6212793 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1562 Sq. Ft. Totally refurbished, tasteful finishes, in this three bedroom, two full bath home. Neutral newly painted new flooring, plumbing, wiring, HVAC, new kitchen with portable island with granite counter tops. New Stainless Steel Appliances. New windows, doors, and deck. Schedule your appointment to see this new on the market gem. Contact Agent: Janice Moritz KIMA Properties Read more

Mattoon / jg-tc.com

Electronics recycling event set Aug. 28 at Lake Land

MATTOON — The Coles County Regional Planning Commission plans to hold an electronics recycling event on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Lake Land College's main campus. The commission reported that the event will be open to all Coles County residents. Proof of county residency will be required. "Consumers can help close... Read more

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon, IL
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

