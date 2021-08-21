What's up: Leading stories in Mattoon

(MATTOON, IL) The news in Mattoon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Watch now: Mattoon High School Gladiators Drill Team at Illinois State Fair Mattoon High School Gladiators Drill Team participate in the Illinois State Fair on Veterans and Gold Star Families Day. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Norma Hubbard CHARLESTON — Norma Jean Hubbard, 89, of Charleston passed away at 12:25 p.m. Monday (Aug. 16, 2021) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Per Norma’s wishes, a celebration of life will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at McQuarter’s Pub, 700 Broadway Ave., East Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Home For Sale: 705 Marion, Mattoon, IL 61938 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://705Marion.C21.com 705 Marion Mattoon, IL 61938 MLS 6212793 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1562 Sq. Ft. Totally refurbished, tasteful finishes, in this three bedroom, two full bath home. Neutral newly painted new flooring, plumbing, wiring, HVAC, new kitchen with portable island with granite counter tops. New Stainless Steel Appliances. New windows, doors, and deck. Schedule your appointment to see this new on the market gem. Contact Agent: Janice Moritz KIMA Properties Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE