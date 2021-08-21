Deming news digest: Top stories today
(DEMING, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Deming.
For more stories from the Deming area, click here.
Western Sky Community Care makes student backpack donation to Deming Public Schools
DEMING – Deming Public Schools Department of Equity was fortunate to receive a generous donation of backpacks and school supplies from Western Sky Community Care. Kristopher Gomez, Community Relations Coordinator for Western Sky Community Care, drove down to Deming from Albuquerque to deliver 132 backpacks to be distributed by the Equity team to students in need. Read more
Former Deming High School secretary has 20 years to repay $90,000
DEMING – A former employee accused of embezzling over $130,000 from Deming High School never faced charges and instead is allowed to pay back $90,000 as a loan. A special audit conducted in 2017 implicated Beatrice Armendariz, 37, a former secretary at the high school, in a pattern of suspected fraud, embezzlement and forgery over the four years she worked there. Read more
At last: Play Sharity Children's Museum reschedules its grand opening
DEMING – More than a year removed from what was supposed to be a festive grand opening, Deming’s Play Sharity Children’s Museum and Resource Library staff will try again in a spectacular way. City officials have agreed to block off the 300 block of Tin Street for the grand opening... Read more
Deming Public Schools committed to state's COVID-19 safety protocols
DEMING – Deming Public Schools is committed to keeping its students in school with face-to-face learning and the district is required to follow all COVID-19 Safety protocols as published by the Governor’s Office, the New Mexico Department of Health, and New Mexico Public Education Department. Schools, buses, and classrooms are... Read more
