River Falls, WI

Top stories trending in River Falls

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 7 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) The news in River Falls never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

River Falls / youtube.com

A BIG thank-you to UW-River Falls donors

A BIG thank-you to UW-River Falls donors

Mark Gherty, UW-River Falls Foundation board president, and Evan Ruesch, a 2021 UWRF graduate, share their thoughts and their gratitude for UWRF donors. Despite COVID-19 and the changes and challenges it has brought, UWRF donors continue to support and elevate the university, student opportunities, and the student experience. Read more

River Falls / suejohnsonteam.com

1650 Morning Glory Drive River Falls, WI 54022

1650 Morning Glory Drive River Falls, WI 54022

3 Beds | 3 Baths | 1,987 Sq Ft | Single Family Residence | MLS # 6085563. This gorgeous home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in River Falls, WI. It features 3 bedrooms on the upper level, 3 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Throughout the home you will find: white 3 panel doors, 4 inch white baseboards, custom mission style cabinets, brushed nickel faucets & hardware, and knock down ceilings on the main & upper level. The main level has a desired open layout, and a mudroom with custom built locker cubbies & bench. The laundry room is located on the upper level with the 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom is large enough for a king size bed, nightstands and a dresser. It also has a private 3/4 bathroom, and large walk-in closet. Build instant equity in the lower level by finishing a: family room, 2 more bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom. The backyard is fully fenced and has a new deck that overlooks a pond. The oversized 2 car garage has overhead storage racks for storing your outdoor gear. Pack your things and move right in to this beautiful home! Read more

River Falls / riverfallsjournal.com

Cookouts, Cake Wars and collectors this weekend in River Falls

Cookouts, Cake Wars and collectors this weekend in River Falls

The Mayor, city council and staff leaders will join at a Cookout Conversation tonight to hear from community members. Later this weekend, the FishTale Players from River Falls Community Theatre will open a show Friday, Pleasant Pasture will host a tour and St. Croix Valley Collectors has the annual Threshing Bee. Read more

River Falls / riverfallsjournal.com

FishTale Players present 'The Red Velvet Cake War,' opening this weekend

FishTale Players present 'The Red Velvet Cake War,' opening this weekend

With just over a month of rehearsals, the FishTale Players, a new troop from the River Falls Community Theater, are taking the stage with ‘The Red Velvet Cake War.’. Without a designated home, RFCT performs where they can. The Unitarian Universalist Society of River Falls has provided a space for this show. Opening this weekend, 7 p.m. Aug. 20-21, River Falls local theatre returns with a Texas farce about outrageous family dynamics. Shows will also take place the following week at 7 p.m. Aug. 27-28. Read more

River Falls News Alert

River Falls News Alert

River Falls, WI
With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

