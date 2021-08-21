Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belen, NM

What's up: News headlines in Belen

Posted by 
Belen Times
Belen Times
 7 days ago

(BELEN, NM) The news in Belen never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Valencia County / news-bulletin.com

Our Lady of Belen Fiestas

Our Lady of Belen Fiestas

Highlights from the Our Lady of Belen Fiestas, held on Sunday, Aug. 15. Clara Garcia is the editor and publisher of the Valencia County News-Bulletin. She is a native of the city of Belen, beginning her journalism career at the News-Bulletin in 1998 as the crime and courts reporter. During her time at the paper, Clara has won numerous awards for her writing, photography and typography and design both from the National Newspaper Association and the New Mexico Press Association. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Valencia County / news-bulletin.com

First Person: Community Working Together

First Person: Community Working Together

I have worked in animal rescue for more than a decade. In the past few years, I have shifted my focus to TNR — the trap, neuter, vaccinate, return of feral, stray or community cats. HART-NM has been able to successfully trap, neuter and release close to 800 cats in... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Valencia County / news-bulletin.com

Deborah Graham Memorial Scholarship

Deborah Graham Memorial Scholarship

The Deborah Graham Memorial Scholarship, which is presented annually by the Friends of the Belen Public Library, was given to four Belen area high school students. The winners receive a $1,000 check made payable to the college of their choice to go toward their continuing education. Three of this year’s... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Valencia County / news-bulletin.com

Noticias (Aug. 19)

Noticias (Aug. 19)

In conjunction with the New Mexico Department of Transportation and Safer New Mexico Now, the Los Lunas Police Department will be conducting saturation patrols, enforcement checkpoints and seat belt enforcement operations during the month of August. BHS Class of 1971 reunion. The Belen High School Class of 1971 will hold... Read more

Comments / 0

Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
172
Followers
345
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belen, NM
Belen, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy