What's up: News headlines in Belen

(BELEN, NM) The news in Belen never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Our Lady of Belen Fiestas Highlights from the Our Lady of Belen Fiestas, held on Sunday, Aug. 15. Clara Garcia is the editor and publisher of the Valencia County News-Bulletin. She is a native of the city of Belen, beginning her journalism career at the News-Bulletin in 1998 as the crime and courts reporter. During her time at the paper, Clara has won numerous awards for her writing, photography and typography and design both from the National Newspaper Association and the New Mexico Press Association. Read more

LOCAL PICK

First Person: Community Working Together I have worked in animal rescue for more than a decade. In the past few years, I have shifted my focus to TNR — the trap, neuter, vaccinate, return of feral, stray or community cats. HART-NM has been able to successfully trap, neuter and release close to 800 cats in... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Deborah Graham Memorial Scholarship The Deborah Graham Memorial Scholarship, which is presented annually by the Friends of the Belen Public Library, was given to four Belen area high school students. The winners receive a $1,000 check made payable to the college of their choice to go toward their continuing education. Three of this year’s... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE