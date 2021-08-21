Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

What's up: Leading stories in Pikeville

Posted by 
Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 7 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pikeville.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pikeville / upikebears.com

Schetka Set to Make UPIKE Head Coaching Debut Next Week

Schetka Set to Make UPIKE Head Coaching Debut Next Week

Pikeville, KY – Under the new leadership of Head Coach Shaun Schetka, UPIKE's men's soccer squad is set to kick-off the 2021 campaign next week against Bluefield College. The Bears take to Bob Amos Field on Wednesday, August 25th where they will take on the Rams with a game slated to start at 1PM. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Pike County / wklw.com

Governor Beshear Presents Funding to Resurface Roads in Pike County

Governor Beshear Presents Funding to Resurface Roads in Pike County

On Tuesday in Pikeville, Gov. Andy Beshear presented a ceremonial check for $367,650 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), representing discretionary funding for badly needed resurfacing on two roads in the northern part of Pike County. The routes are Right Fork of Brushy Creek and Rockhouse Fork of Big Creek. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pikeville / wymt.com

DQ Pigskin Preview: Pikeville Panthers

DQ Pigskin Preview: Pikeville Panthers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After coming off a high in 2019, a perfect season, and a state championship, the Pikeville Panthers bowed out of the playoffs early, falling in the biggest upset of 2020. “Well I just think from top to the bottom we didn’t play our best we didn’t... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pike County / wymt.com

Pike County addiction and mental health facility dedicates building to local leader and advocate

Pike County addiction and mental health facility dedicates building to local leader and advocate

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Westcare’s location in the small Pike County community of Lookout near Elkhorn City was renamed and dedicated to a local leader and advocate in Eastern Kentucky. “She [Judi Patton] was a tremendous amount of support, not only for the substance abuse clients but for the... Read more

Comments / 0

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
268
Followers
394
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pikeville, KY
Government
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy