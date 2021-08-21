What's up: Leading stories in Pikeville
(PIKEVILLE, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pikeville.
Schetka Set to Make UPIKE Head Coaching Debut Next Week
Pikeville, KY – Under the new leadership of Head Coach Shaun Schetka, UPIKE's men's soccer squad is set to kick-off the 2021 campaign next week against Bluefield College. The Bears take to Bob Amos Field on Wednesday, August 25th where they will take on the Rams with a game slated to start at 1PM.
Governor Beshear Presents Funding to Resurface Roads in Pike County
On Tuesday in Pikeville, Gov. Andy Beshear presented a ceremonial check for $367,650 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), representing discretionary funding for badly needed resurfacing on two roads in the northern part of Pike County. The routes are Right Fork of Brushy Creek and Rockhouse Fork of Big Creek.
DQ Pigskin Preview: Pikeville Panthers
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After coming off a high in 2019, a perfect season, and a state championship, the Pikeville Panthers bowed out of the playoffs early, falling in the biggest upset of 2020. "Well I just think from top to the bottom we didn't play our best we didn't...
Pike County addiction and mental health facility dedicates building to local leader and advocate
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Westcare's location in the small Pike County community of Lookout near Elkhorn City was renamed and dedicated to a local leader and advocate in Eastern Kentucky. "She [Judi Patton] was a tremendous amount of support, not only for the substance abuse clients but for the...
