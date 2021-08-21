What's up: Leading stories in Pikeville

Schetka Set to Make UPIKE Head Coaching Debut Next Week

Pikeville, KY – Under the new leadership of Head Coach Shaun Schetka, UPIKE's men's soccer squad is set to kick-off the 2021 campaign next week against Bluefield College. The Bears take to Bob Amos Field on Wednesday, August 25th where they will take on the Rams with a game slated to start at 1PM. Read more