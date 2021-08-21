Cancel
Bay City, TX

What's up: Leading stories in Bay City

 7 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) The news in Bay City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

DAVID L. MOORE

DAVID L. MOORE

VICTORIA - David L. Moore, 84 of Victoria passed away on August 12, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home from 9AM to 10AM. Funeral services will follow at 10AM at Grace. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. David was born on March 20,...

Home For Sale: 1717 Edna Avenue, Bay City, TX 77414 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 1717 Edna Avenue, Bay City, TX 77414 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1717EdnaAvenue.C21.com 1717 Edna Avenue Bay City, TX 77414 MLS 45027825 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2746 Sq. Ft. Large 2,746 Sqft home with lots of potential. four bedrooms, three bathrooms with two living areas. Primary has an attached room that can be used for an office/nursery. Large shaded, fully fenced backyard ready for your fury friends. Contact Agent: Megan Wall Olympian

East, Bay City scrimmage leading up to new season

East, Bay City scrimmage leading up to new season

Victoria East and Bay City were looking to perfect their techniques before the real games started. East hosted Bay City in its lone scrimmage before the start of the regular season, while the Blackcats were looking for things to fix after scrimmaging Tuloso-Midway last week. But against East, the Titans...

2 Bay City HS students killed in crash with teen behind wheel, police say

2 Bay City HS students killed in crash with teen behind wheel, police say

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Bay City High School students were killed in a crash Thursday while taking a drive out during their lunch break, Bay City police said. Lt. Irene Kjergaard said officers responded to the crash involving a black Chevrolet Tahoe in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. She said all three occupants were students.

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

