What's up: Leading stories in Bay City

DAVID L. MOORE VICTORIA - David L. Moore, 84 of Victoria passed away on August 12, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home from 9AM to 10AM. Funeral services will follow at 10AM at Grace. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. David was born on March 20,...

Home For Sale: 1717 Edna Avenue, Bay City, TX 77414 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://1717EdnaAvenue.C21.com 1717 Edna Avenue Bay City, TX 77414 MLS 45027825 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2746 Sq. Ft. Large 2,746 Sqft home with lots of potential. four bedrooms, three bathrooms with two living areas. Primary has an attached room that can be used for an office/nursery. Large shaded, fully fenced backyard ready for your fury friends. Contact Agent: Megan Wall Olympian

East, Bay City scrimmage leading up to new season Victoria East and Bay City were looking to perfect their techniques before the real games started. East hosted Bay City in its lone scrimmage before the start of the regular season, while the Blackcats were looking for things to fix after scrimmaging Tuloso-Midway last week. But against East, the Titans...

