What's up: Leading stories in Bay City

DAVID L. MOORE
VICTORIA - David L. Moore, 84 of Victoria passed away on August 12, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home from 9AM to 10AM. Funeral services will follow at 10AM at Grace. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. David was born on March 20,... Read more
Home For Sale: 1717 Edna Avenue, Bay City, TX 77414 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://1717EdnaAvenue.C21.com 1717 Edna Avenue Bay City, TX 77414 MLS 45027825 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2746 Sq. Ft. Large 2,746 Sqft home with lots of potential. four bedrooms, three bathrooms with two living areas. Primary has an attached room that can be used for an office/nursery. Large shaded, fully fenced backyard ready for your fury friends. Contact Agent: Megan Wall Olympian Read more
East, Bay City scrimmage leading up to new season
Victoria East and Bay City were looking to perfect their techniques before the real games started. East hosted Bay City in its lone scrimmage before the start of the regular season, while the Blackcats were looking for things to fix after scrimmaging Tuloso-Midway last week. But against East, the Titans... Read more
2 Bay City HS students killed in crash with teen behind wheel, police say
BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Bay City High School students were killed in a crash Thursday while taking a drive out during their lunch break, Bay City police said. Lt. Irene Kjergaard said officers responded to the crash involving a black Chevrolet Tahoe in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. She said all three occupants were students. Read more
