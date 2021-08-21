Nogales news digest: Top stories today

(NOGALES, AZ) What’s going on in Nogales? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Piñata-making gives Nogalian new motivation Yolanda Rodriguez sat quietly inside her home on the first block of Elm Street this week, her attention focused on creating small blue flowers out of tissue paper and gluing them onto her latest piñata project: the character of Elsa from the animated movie “Frozen.”. Several materials were scattered on... Read more

Nogales High fields its first-ever girls golf team Six students at Nogales High School are breaking new ground this fall as the school’s first girls golf team. The team of Fernanda Acosta, Martha Armendariz, Alondra Montano, Mia Morales, Jacqueline O’Neil and Frida Othon played their first match of the season on Tuesday, when they traveled north to take on Sahuarita High School at Torres Blancas Golf Course in Green Valley. Read more

Roberta Bracker, devoted mother, Nogales Jewish community leader, and philanthropist, dies The following obituary was published in the Nogales International on August 6, 2021. Roberta N Bracker passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021, just one day shy of her 83rd birthday. She succumbed to a spirited battle with Parkinson’s disease. Roberta’s childhood nickname ‘Birdie’ captures her free, open spirit. Roberta’s... Read more

