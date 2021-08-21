Cancel
Nogales, AZ

Nogales news digest: Top stories today

Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 7 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) What’s going on in Nogales? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nogales area, click here.

Nogales / nogalesinternational.com

Piñata-making gives Nogalian new motivation

Piñata-making gives Nogalian new motivation

Yolanda Rodriguez sat quietly inside her home on the first block of Elm Street this week, her attention focused on creating small blue flowers out of tissue paper and gluing them onto her latest piñata project: the character of Elsa from the animated movie “Frozen.”. Several materials were scattered on... Read more

Nogales / nogalesinternational.com

Nogales High fields its first-ever girls golf team

Nogales High fields its first-ever girls golf team

Six students at Nogales High School are breaking new ground this fall as the school’s first girls golf team. The team of Fernanda Acosta, Martha Armendariz, Alondra Montano, Mia Morales, Jacqueline O’Neil and Frida Othon played their first match of the season on Tuesday, when they traveled north to take on Sahuarita High School at Torres Blancas Golf Course in Green Valley. Read more

Nogales / azjewishpost.com

Roberta Bracker, devoted mother, Nogales Jewish community leader, and philanthropist, dies

Roberta Bracker, devoted mother, Nogales Jewish community leader, and philanthropist, dies

The following obituary was published in the Nogales International on August 6, 2021. Roberta N Bracker passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021, just one day shy of her 83rd birthday. She succumbed to a spirited battle with Parkinson’s disease. Roberta’s childhood nickname ‘Birdie’ captures her free, open spirit. Roberta’s... Read more

Nogales / nogalesinternational.com

Booster vaccine available at local pharmacies

Booster vaccine available at local pharmacies

Walgreens and Walmart are now offering third “booster” doses of COVID-19 vaccines to some people in Nogales. A recorded voice mail message on the Walgreens phone line said that eligible people seeking a booster shot should go to the store, no appointment is necessary. A Walmart spokeswoman said that the company’s stores were following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to give third doses to “eligible immunocompromised individuals.” Read more

ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

