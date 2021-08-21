Cancel
Installation of cameras to assist in shooting investigations begins on Chicago area expressways

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 7 days ago
Illinois State Police announced that the installation of over 200 cameras has begun on Chicago area expressways to help combat the massive rise in expressway shootings. The Illinois State Police (ISP), in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), began installing license plate reading cameras.

www.lakemchenryscanner.com

