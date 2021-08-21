Susanville news digest: Top stories today

(SUSANVILLE, CA) What’s going on in Susanville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Latter-day Saints in Susanville poised to flee California’s massive Dixie Fire Latter-day Saints and their neighbors from the Northern California town of Susanville remain poised to evacuate Wednesday if the Dixie Fire — the second-largest blaze in state history — spreads closer to their homes. “This is a difficult time,” Quincy California Stake President Cal Huskey told the Church News. “Fires... Read more

Strong winds continue to fuel other massive blazes as California burns out of control Another wildfire raced through a small Northern California forest town Tuesday, Aug. 17, destroying dozens of houses as dangerously dry and windy weather fueled other massive fires, prompting the nation’s largest utility to cut off electricity to 51,000 people. Pacific Gas & Electric stated Tuesday evening that it has begun... Read more

Dixie fire races toward Susanville, forcing some residents to evacuate With the Dixie fire speeding closer to Susanville, some residents are beginning to leave. Amid recent gusty winds, the Dixie fire — the largest single wildfire in California history — grew to 635,728 acres by Wednesday morning. After burning for more than a month, it remains only 33% contained. A red flag warning extends until 11 p.m. for the east zone of the fire. Read more

