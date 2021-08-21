Cancel
Susanville news digest: Top stories today

(SUSANVILLE, CA) What’s going on in Susanville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

California / thechurchnews.com

Latter-day Saints in Susanville poised to flee California’s massive Dixie Fire

Latter-day Saints in Susanville poised to flee California’s massive Dixie Fire

Latter-day Saints and their neighbors from the Northern California town of Susanville remain poised to evacuate Wednesday if the Dixie Fire — the second-largest blaze in state history — spreads closer to their homes. “This is a difficult time,” Quincy California Stake President Cal Huskey told the Church News. “Fires... Read more

California / thebl.tv

Strong winds continue to fuel other massive blazes as California burns out of control

Strong winds continue to fuel other massive blazes as California burns out of control

Another wildfire raced through a small Northern California forest town Tuesday, Aug. 17, destroying dozens of houses as dangerously dry and windy weather fueled other massive fires, prompting the nation’s largest utility to cut off electricity to 51,000 people. Pacific Gas & Electric stated Tuesday evening that it has begun... Read more

Susanville / todaynewspost.com

Dixie fire races toward Susanville, forcing some residents to evacuate

Dixie fire races toward Susanville, forcing some residents to evacuate

With the Dixie fire speeding closer to Susanville, some residents are beginning to leave. Amid recent gusty winds, the Dixie fire — the largest single wildfire in California history — grew to 635,728 acres by Wednesday morning. After burning for more than a month, it remains only 33% contained. A red flag warning extends until 11 p.m. for the east zone of the fire. Read more

Susanville / sfchronicle.com

Giant Dixie Fire first ever to burn its way clear across Sierra Nevada

Giant Dixie Fire first ever to burn its way clear across Sierra Nevada

SUSANVILLE, Lassen County — As firefighters battled to keep the month-old Dixie Fire from burning into Susanville, California’s top fire official said it had become the first in state history to burn from the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada across the mountains to the eastern valley floor. The Dixie... Read more

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

