What's up: News headlines in Elko

Amber Alert canceled, missing boys from Price found in Elko, Nevada SALT LAKE CITY — An Amber Alert out of Carbon County was canceled Saturday morning after Idaho authorities reported the two missing boys it referenced had been found. The Carbon Sheriff’s office says authorities took the suspect, Derek Michael Rowley, into custody at about 1:00 AM Saturday in Elko, Nevada. The Elko and Carbon Sheriff’s departments received information he may be in that area and local officers made contact with him and took him into custody. Read more

Former Elkoan accused of lewdness with children ELKO – A former Elko resident accused of fondling two girls under the age of 10 about six years ago has been booked into Elko County Jail. Malik R. Serrano, 25, of San Antonio, Texas, faces two counts of lewdness with a child under 14, and related charges. The Elko... Read more

