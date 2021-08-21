Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Liverpool, OH

Top East Liverpool news stories

Posted by 
East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 7 days ago

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) What’s going on in East Liverpool? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wellsville / morningjournalnews.com

BACK TO SCHOOL

BACK TO SCHOOL

Tamika Thornton, a volunteer with the Family Recovery Center, applies a graphic to Kendall Smith, 2, of Wellsville during Wednesday’s back-to-school event at Bombshell Beauty Salon on the east end of East Liverpool. In addition to free haircuts, the city’s American Legion donated backpacks with school supplies, which were distributed to participants, during the all-day event. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
East Liverpool / reviewonline.com

BOMBSHELL BEAUTY SALON

BOMBSHELL BEAUTY SALON

Shaelyn Shreve, a stylist at Bombshell Beauty Salon puts the final touches on a cut for Beaver Local student Stevie Stanley, 7, during Wednesday’s back-to-school event at Bombshell Beauty Salon on the east end of East Liverpool. In addition to free haircuts, the city’s American Legion donated backpacks with school supplies, which were distributed to participants, during the all-day event. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi) Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
East Liverpool / morningjournalnews.com

Tri State Ford names new general manager

Tri State Ford names new general manager

EAST LIVERPOOL — Tri State Ford announced that Dan Carney will join the company as its general manager, effective Monday, August 23. Carney is a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of previous experience in the automotive industry and a track record of overseeing profitable and efficient departments. His more than 15 years of leadership in fixed operations will enable Tri State Ford to accelerate its growth. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Youngstown / businessjournaldaily.com

Daily Buzz 8-19-21 | Real Estate, Masks, and Education.

Daily Buzz 8-19-21 | Real Estate, Masks, and Education.

An Austintown firm makes an offer for a property in East Liverpool, and institutions of education prepare for Fall learning with supplies and new COVID protocols. In a Year of Need, Huntington and United Ways Return with ‘Stuff the Bus’. Copyright 2021 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio. August 18. General... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool, OH
158
Followers
396
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
East Liverpool, OH
East Liverpool, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy