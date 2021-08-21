Top East Liverpool news stories

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) What’s going on in East Liverpool? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

BACK TO SCHOOL Tamika Thornton, a volunteer with the Family Recovery Center, applies a graphic to Kendall Smith, 2, of Wellsville during Wednesday’s back-to-school event at Bombshell Beauty Salon on the east end of East Liverpool. In addition to free haircuts, the city’s American Legion donated backpacks with school supplies, which were distributed to participants, during the all-day event. Read more

BOMBSHELL BEAUTY SALON Shaelyn Shreve, a stylist at Bombshell Beauty Salon puts the final touches on a cut for Beaver Local student Stevie Stanley, 7, during Wednesday’s back-to-school event at Bombshell Beauty Salon on the east end of East Liverpool. In addition to free haircuts, the city’s American Legion donated backpacks with school supplies, which were distributed to participants, during the all-day event. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi) Read more

Tri State Ford names new general manager EAST LIVERPOOL — Tri State Ford announced that Dan Carney will join the company as its general manager, effective Monday, August 23. Carney is a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of previous experience in the automotive industry and a track record of overseeing profitable and efficient departments. His more than 15 years of leadership in fixed operations will enable Tri State Ford to accelerate its growth. Read more

