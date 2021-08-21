Cancel
Brookhaven, MS

What's up: Top news in Brookhaven

Brookhaven News Beat
 7 days ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Brookhaven.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Brookhaven / dailyleader.com

Brookhaven High to host XC Invitational

Brookhaven High to host XC Invitational

The Hansel King Sports Complex will be the site of the first big cross-country meet of the season Thursday when Brookhaven High hosts their annual Ole Brook Invitational. Expect a field loaded with local runners as the girls’ junior varsity race begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the boys’ junior varsity at 5 p.m. Read more

Adams County / dailyleader.com

Friday Night Lights Look-Ahead — BA at Adams County Christian

Friday Night Lights Look-Ahead — BA at Adams County Christian

Brookhaven Academy at Adams County Christian School. The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools already had five regular season games played last week around the state, but for everyone else in the MAIS football is officially back Friday, Aug. 20 with the start of the regular season. Brookhaven Academy is playing... Read more

Brookhaven / dailyleader.com

Police still seek robbery suspect

Police still seek robbery suspect

Police are still actively seeking the culprit who robbed Walgreens in Brookhaven early Wednesday morning. Just after 6:40 a.m., a man entered the store at 719 Brookway Blvd. and demanded the cashier give him what they had, said Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins. No weapon was displayed during the robbery,... Read more

Jackson / actionnews5.com

Is it COVID or a cold? Doctors warn it’s better to be safe than sorry

Is it COVID or a cold? Doctors warn it’s better to be safe than sorry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The warning signs may not be as clear as you think. Is it a cold or COVID?. Doctors say you may not have that rundown of symptoms you heard repeatedly at the start of the pandemic. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven shared the information on... Read more

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

