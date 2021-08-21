Top Easton news stories

Shore United Bank donates to Frederick Douglass project

EASTON, Md. – Shore United Bank just donated $10,000 to the Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill project. The project is a 24 by 8 foot mural of Frederick Douglass to be painted in Easton. The location will be on the side of the business solid tops on South Street, which stands in one of the oldest African American neighborhoods and in the same area Frederick Douglass himself once stood. The mural will be pained by world-renowned artist Michael Rosato.