Top Easton news stories

Shore United Bank donates to Frederick Douglass project
EASTON, Md. – Shore United Bank just donated $10,000 to the Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill project. The project is a 24 by 8 foot mural of Frederick Douglass to be painted in Easton. The location will be on the side of the business solid tops on South Street, which stands in one of the oldest African American neighborhoods and in the same area Frederick Douglass himself once stood. The mural will be pained by world-renowned artist Michael Rosato. Read more
Franchot talks Talbot Boys, Bay Bridge
EASTON — Comptroller Peter Franchot — a leading candidate in the 2022 race for governor of Maryland — said he wants the controversial Talbot Boys statue melted down during an interview with The Star Democrat on several significant local issues. Franchot also supports a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge, announced environmental... Read more
Christ Church Easton Choral Scholars Announcing Auditions
Christ Church Easton announces auditions for its 2021-2022 Choral Scholars program. Now in its tenth year, the program is open to high school and college students throughout the Mid-Shore offering them the opportunity to sing a diverse body of musical literature spanning multiple centuries and musical styles. The program is designed to provide excellence in training and reward deserving students with opportunities to expand their background in music while earning a monthly stipend intended to make possible additional cultural opportunities. Read more