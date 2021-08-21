Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

Top Easton news stories

Posted by 
Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EASTON, MD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Easton.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Easton / wmdt.com

Shore United Bank donates to Frederick Douglass project

Shore United Bank donates to Frederick Douglass project

EASTON, Md. – Shore United Bank just donated $10,000 to the Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill project. The project is a 24 by 8 foot mural of Frederick Douglass to be painted in Easton. The location will be on the side of the business solid tops on South Street, which stands in one of the oldest African American neighborhoods and in the same area Frederick Douglass himself once stood. The mural will be pained by world-renowned artist Michael Rosato. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Talbot County / myeasternshoremd.com

Franchot talks Talbot Boys, Bay Bridge

Franchot talks Talbot Boys, Bay Bridge

EASTON — Comptroller Peter Franchot — a leading candidate in the 2022 race for governor of Maryland — said he wants the controversial Talbot Boys statue melted down during an interview with The Star Democrat on several significant local issues. Franchot also supports a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge, announced environmental... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Talbot County / stardem.com

Franchot wants to melt down Talbot Boys Confederate statue: 'We’ll make door knobs out of it'

Franchot wants to melt down Talbot Boys Confederate statue: 'We’ll make door knobs out of it'

EASTON — Comptroller Peter Franchot — a leading candidate in the 2022 race for governor of Maryland — said he wants the controversial Talbot Boys statue melted down during an interview with The Star Democrat on several significant local issues. Franchot also supports a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge, announced environmental... Read more

Comments
avatar

HEY FRANCHOT , MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS ! THIS IS A HISTORICAL FACT AND EVERY TRUE AMERICAN WE MUST EMBRACE OUR HISTORY, NOT BURY IT ! YOU'LL BE GONE IN A COUPLE MONTHS SO BLOW IT OUT OF YOUR???? !

3 likes

avatar

Franchot is part of the BLM group he hate all whites and American people that are not black

1 like

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Easton / talbotspy.org

Christ Church Easton Choral Scholars Announcing Auditions

Christ Church Easton Choral Scholars Announcing Auditions

Christ Church Easton announces auditions for its 2021-2022 Choral Scholars program. Now in its tenth year, the program is open to high school and college students throughout the Mid-Shore offering them the opportunity to sing a diverse body of musical literature spanning multiple centuries and musical styles. The program is designed to provide excellence in training and reward deserving students with opportunities to expand their background in music while earning a monthly stipend intended to make possible additional cultural opportunities. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Easton Dispatch

Easton Dispatch

Easton, MD
114
Followers
378
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Easton, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Md Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy