What's up: News headlines in Aberdeen

Shooting report draws large police response to Queets Avenue in Hoquiam
A large police response was prompted by a 911 call about a shooting near Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam early Tuesday afternoon. The caller reported a male was shooting a .22 caliber handgun at others at a residence in the 2700 block of Queets Avenue, said Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers. Several Aberdeen Police Department units also responded to assist due to the nature of the call.
xxx Herbig Ave Aberdeen, WA 98520 MLS 1825476 Wow L@@K At This!! 18 Acres In Broadway Heights Zoned NEC With A Possibility Of Subdividing Into As Many As 120 Lots! With Utilities Bordering This Property On Several Sides, This Is A No Brainer For Any Developer or Builder! This Property Is Near The Hospital In The Beautiful Broadway Heights Neighborhood With Several Large Housing Developments And Homes All The Way Around It! Standing Forest On The Property Is Approx 30 Years Old And Features Tons Of Huge Tall Trees For Possible Logging That Could Pay For The Property! This Is A Golden Opportunity For Any Savvy Investor! Contact Office: Northwest Realty
Death notice: Donald “Don” Kelly
Donald "Don" Kelly, 71, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Spokane. Don was born September 22, 1949, in Aberdeen, WA. At Son's request no services will be held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.
Semi driver dozes off, blocks westbound Highway 12 for five hours
Traffic on Highway 12 east of Central Park was snarled for hours on Tuesday afternoon after a semitruck driver fell asleep and crashed at the Bryrwood Lane exit. According to a Washington State Patrol report, the 59-year-old Tukwila driver was westbound shortly before 3 p.m. when he fell asleep at the wheel. The rig left the roadway to the right and rolled onto its side, coming to rest blocking both westbound lanes.
