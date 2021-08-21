Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

What's up: News headlines in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 7 days ago

(ABERDEEN, WA) Here are today’s top stories from the Aberdeen area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Aberdeen area, click here.

Hoquiam / thedailyworld.com

Shooting report draws large police response to Queets Avenue in Hoquiam

Shooting report draws large police response to Queets Avenue in Hoquiam

A large police response was prompted by a 911 call about a shooting near Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam early Tuesday afternoon. The caller reported a male was shooting a .22 caliber handgun at others at a residence in the 2700 block of Queets Avenue, said Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers. Several Aberdeen Police Department units also responded to assist due to the nature of the call. Read more

Aberdeen / youtube.com

Land For Sale: xxx Herbig Ave, Aberdeen, WA 98520 | CENTURY 21

Land For Sale: xxx Herbig Ave, Aberdeen, WA 98520 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://xxxHerbigAve.C21.com xxx Herbig Ave Aberdeen, WA 98520 MLS 1825476 Wow L@@K At This!! 18 Acres In Broadway Heights Zoned NEC With A Possibility Of Subdividing Into As Many As 120 Lots! With Utilities Bordering This Property On Several Sides, This Is A No Brainer For Any Developer or Builder! This Property Is Near The Hospital In The Beautiful Broadway Heights Neighborhood With Several Large Housing Developments And Homes All The Way Around It! Standing Forest On The Property Is Approx 30 Years Old And Features Tons Of Huge Tall Trees For Possible Logging That Could Pay For The Property! This Is A Golden Opportunity For Any Savvy Investor! Contact Office: Northwest Realty Read more

Aberdeen / dailyrecordnews.com

Death notice: Donald "Don" Kelly

Death notice: Donald “Don” Kelly

Donald “Don” Kelly, 71, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Spokane. Don was born September 22, 1949, in Aberdeen, WA. At Son’s request no services will be held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family. Read more

Aberdeen / thedailyworld.com

Semi driver dozes off, blocks westbound Highway 12 for five hours

Semi driver dozes off, blocks westbound Highway 12 for five hours

Traffic on Highway 12 east of Central Park was snarled for hours on Tuesday afternoon after a semitruck driver fell asleep and crashed at the Bryrwood Lane exit. According to a Washington State Patrol report, the 59-year-old Tukwila driver was westbound shortly before 3 p.m. when he fell asleep at the wheel. The rig left the roadway to the right and rolled onto its side, coming to rest blocking both westbound lanes. Read more

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WA
With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

