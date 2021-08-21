What's up: News headlines in Aberdeen

Land For Sale: xxx Herbig Ave, Aberdeen, WA 98520 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://xxxHerbigAve.C21.com xxx Herbig Ave Aberdeen, WA 98520 MLS 1825476 Wow L@@K At This!! 18 Acres In Broadway Heights Zoned NEC With A Possibility Of Subdividing Into As Many As 120 Lots! With Utilities Bordering This Property On Several Sides, This Is A No Brainer For Any Developer or Builder! This Property Is Near The Hospital In The Beautiful Broadway Heights Neighborhood With Several Large Housing Developments And Homes All The Way Around It! Standing Forest On The Property Is Approx 30 Years Old And Features Tons Of Huge Tall Trees For Possible Logging That Could Pay For The Property! This Is A Golden Opportunity For Any Savvy Investor! Contact Office: Northwest Realty Read more