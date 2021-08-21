Trending local news in Crescent City
(CRESCENT CITY, CA) What’s going on in Crescent City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Seth Castagnola
Seth- a loving, giving person who was son, brother, husband, uncle, and friend to all who knew him. His biggest legacy; however, would be the life he lived because of his love for Jesus. Our beloved Seth, who loved so deeply and lived this life so strong and so well... Read more
Wind Cuts Short Epic Tuna Bite
And what an epic bite it was! The onslaught began last Thursday out of Crescent City and didn't let up until Sunday, when the ocean turned sporty. Fish were caught out of Shelter Cove but the best bite was near Crescent City. Boats leaving Eureka headed northwest to the area off of the mouth of the Klamath River. There was a huge swath of tuna from there north to Brookings. Boats leaving Crescent City met the warm water and boatloads of tuna at 20 miles. The Trinidad boats got in on the action, as well. Tony Sepulveda, of Shellback Sport Fishing, was one of the charters that made the run Friday and Saturday. "Tuna were caught as close as 34 miles northwest of Trinidad," said Sepulveda. "We did our heavy lifting around 45 miles. The fishing on Friday was ridiculous, with 76 by noon. We had lots of quads, five-ways and even six-bangers. We didn't have live bait available but did real well sliding colt snipers after the troll rods went off. Saturday was busy but they were a little more tentative. No long dry spells but lots of singles and we ended the day with 37." Scores were all over the board, ranging from high teens to more than 70 for some boats. A boat fishing out of Brookings even announced a limit of 75 for three anglers by 8:30 a.m. The best way to describe this level of fishing – everyone who went "got all they wanted." The grade of fish was mixed, ranging from 8 pounds all the way to the high 30s. Read more
New K9 Added to Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office to Combat Drug Problem in the Facility
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (KIEM)- An officer from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Department said illegal drugs and other substances found in the correctional facility from prisoners is standard. The department received a new edition to the team to combat this, a trusty new canine named Harley. “There’s always challenges brought into the facility primarily with […] The post New K9 Added to Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office to Combat Drug Problem in the Facility appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News. Read more
Daniel Raper Killed in Head-on Crash on Highway 101 [Crescent City, CA]
CRESCENT CITY, CA (August 19, 2021) – CHP officers are investigating a head-on crash in Crescent City that claimed the life of Daniel Raper on Friday. According to the investigators, Raper lost control of his 1997 Ford Explorer while traveling on the highway just north of mile-post marker 10.80. Officers... Read more
