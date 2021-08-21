Trending local news in Crescent City

Cancel
Crescent City, CA

Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 7 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) What’s going on in Crescent City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Crescent City / triplicate.com

Seth Castagnola

Seth Castagnola

Seth- a loving, giving person who was son, brother, husband, uncle, and friend to all who knew him. His biggest legacy; however, would be the life he lived because of his love for Jesus. Our beloved Seth, who loved so deeply and lived this life so strong and so well... Read more

Trinidad / northcoastjournal.com

Wind Cuts Short Epic Tuna Bite

Wind Cuts Short Epic Tuna Bite

And what an epic bite it was! The onslaught began last Thursday out of Crescent City and didn't let up until Sunday, when the ocean turned sporty. Fish were caught out of Shelter Cove but the best bite was near Crescent City. Boats leaving Eureka headed northwest to the area off of the mouth of the Klamath River. There was a huge swath of tuna from there north to Brookings. Boats leaving Crescent City met the warm water and boatloads of tuna at 20 miles. The Trinidad boats got in on the action, as well. Tony Sepulveda, of Shellback Sport Fishing, was one of the charters that made the run Friday and Saturday. "Tuna were caught as close as 34 miles northwest of Trinidad," said Sepulveda. "We did our heavy lifting around 45 miles. The fishing on Friday was ridiculous, with 76 by noon. We had lots of quads, five-ways and even six-bangers. We didn't have live bait available but did real well sliding colt snipers after the troll rods went off. Saturday was busy but they were a little more tentative. No long dry spells but lots of singles and we ended the day with 37." Scores were all over the board, ranging from high teens to more than 70 for some boats. A boat fishing out of Brookings even announced a limit of 75 for three anglers by 8:30 a.m. The best way to describe this level of fishing – everyone who went "got all they wanted." The grade of fish was mixed, ranging from 8 pounds all the way to the high 30s. Read more

Del Norte County / kiem-tv.com

New K9 Added to Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office to Combat Drug Problem in the Facility

New K9 Added to Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office to Combat Drug Problem in the Facility

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (KIEM)- An officer from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Department said illegal drugs and other substances found in the correctional facility from prisoners is standard. The department received a new edition to the team to combat this, a trusty new canine named Harley. “There’s always challenges brought into the facility primarily with […] The post New K9 Added to Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office to Combat Drug Problem in the Facility appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News. Read more

Crescent City / sweetjames.com

Daniel Raper Killed in Head-on Crash on Highway 101 [Crescent City, CA]

Daniel Raper Killed in Head-on Crash on Highway 101 [Crescent City, CA]

CRESCENT CITY, CA (August 19, 2021) – CHP officers are investigating a head-on crash in Crescent City that claimed the life of Daniel Raper on Friday. According to the investigators, Raper lost control of his 1997 Ford Explorer while traveling on the highway just north of mile-post marker 10.80. Officers... Read more

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

