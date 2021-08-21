Trending news headlines in Hillsboro

Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 7 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) Here are today’s top stories from the Hillsboro area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hillsboro area, click here.

Greenfield / timesgazette.com

Weastec coming to Greenfield

The Weastec, Toyodenso Group announced it is expanding and opening a plant in Greenfield at the Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Craig Miley, Weastec vice president, said many years ago the company got out of manufacturing and since then has focused on “pass-through.” He said the new business involve larger engine parts that will be assembled which the company will be “adding value to” and shipping to its customers. He said because the Hillsboro part of the business is out of space with “hundreds and hundreds of bins” of parts, the Greenfield space will be opened. Read more

Hillsboro / timesgazette.com

Hillsboro Garden Club announces landscaping awards

The Hillsboro Garden Club, in association with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, have announced their 2021 landscaping winner selections. In the Community Category – Bill and Lynn Musser were selected for the window boxes at 138 S. High St. and the “pocket gardens” along the first blocks of East Main and West Main streets. Also Jenny Hart, Jennifer Howland and Buck Wilkin were selected for the planters and hanging baskets in uptown Hillsboro. Read more

Highland County / timesgazette.com

Drive-through vaccine clinic at Liberty Park

A drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Liberty Park in Hillsboro, Highland County Health Director Jared Warner said Wednesday in an update on the health department’s Facebook page. He said this clinic is meant to support immunocompromised people looking for a third dose, people at a higher risk of infection or anyone interested in the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

Highland County / timesgazette.com

Land bank receiving money

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation learned it will have the opportunity to use multiple sources of funds to help the county at its Thursday morning meeting. Matt Wagner, program manager for Tetra Tech, was present at the meeting to give the news to the land bank. He said thanks... Read more

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

