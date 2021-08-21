Trending news headlines in Hillsboro

Weastec coming to Greenfield

The Weastec, Toyodenso Group announced it is expanding and opening a plant in Greenfield at the Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Craig Miley, Weastec vice president, said many years ago the company got out of manufacturing and since then has focused on “pass-through.” He said the new business involve larger engine parts that will be assembled which the company will be “adding value to” and shipping to its customers. He said because the Hillsboro part of the business is out of space with “hundreds and hundreds of bins” of parts, the Greenfield space will be opened. Read more