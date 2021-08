In the school board meeting Aug. 9, the board heard public comments that reflected a 12-1, or 92% consensus, against a mask mandate in our schools. I suspect the pro-mandate supporters didn’t show up because they believed the mask mandate was a foregone conclusion. Unfortunately for them, the board had to respond to the consensus expressed by the community on the record during the meeting. The board was hesitant to vote on the matter and instead gave a split-decision of “guidance” that aligned with the community consensus expressed during that meeting.