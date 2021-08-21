Top Athens news stories

(ATHENS, TX) The news in Athens never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

3rd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Available Next Month Doctors say it’s not something healthy people will have an urgent need to get. Read more

Shoot Out aims to raise funds for Keep Athens Beautiful The Argon Medical Devices/Keep Athens Beautiful Shoot Out was Saturday at 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston. “It was a great morning of shooting and everyone had a good time,” stated Carol Morton KAB Director. “This a wonderful event for Keep Athens Beautiful and it helps us with our programs and projects that we do throughout the year.” Read more

Athens native honored by state parks department Carl Frentress, whose career as a biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife spanned more than 30 years and was instrumental in the development of the Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area has has been remembered by a name change there. TPWD announced the northern unit of the Richland Creek WMA... Read more

