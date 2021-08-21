Cancel
Top Athens news stories

Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 7 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) The news in Athens never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Athens area, click here.

Athens / youtube.com

3rd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Available Next Month

3rd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Available Next Month

Doctors say it’s not something healthy people will have an urgent need to get. Read more

Athens / athensreview.com

Shoot Out aims to raise funds for Keep Athens Beautiful

Shoot Out aims to raise funds for Keep Athens Beautiful

The Argon Medical Devices/Keep Athens Beautiful Shoot Out was Saturday at 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston. “It was a great morning of shooting and everyone had a good time,” stated Carol Morton KAB Director. “This a wonderful event for Keep Athens Beautiful and it helps us with our programs and projects that we do throughout the year.” Read more

Athens / weatherforddemocrat.com

Athens native honored by state parks department

Athens native honored by state parks department

Carl Frentress, whose career as a biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife spanned more than 30 years and was instrumental in the development of the Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area has has been remembered by a name change there. TPWD announced the northern unit of the Richland Creek WMA... Read more

Athens / tylerpaper.com

Police: Athens man shot by his elderly neighbor

Police: Athens man shot by his elderly neighbor

An Athens man died Thursday morning after going to his elderly neighbor’s house and getting shot through the screen door, according to police. The elderly man, Huey Edward Nichols, 85, has been charged with murder and is currently in the Henderson County Jail. The victim went to the home in... Read more

