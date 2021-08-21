Paul Heyman Compares Roman Reigns And John Cena's SummerSlam Showdown To Other Iconic WWE Matches
Paul Heyman says the match between Roman Reigns and John Cena needed to happen. At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against John Cena. The 16-time World Champion got his spot in the match by signing a contract that was drawn for Finn Balor. Despite Paul Heyman's assertion that the document was no longer valid, WWE Officials decided to just accept what happened and move forward. This will be Cena's first televised match in front of an audience since January 14, 2019.www.fightful.com
