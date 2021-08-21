Clark recognized by Oklahoma State Medical Association for COVID mitigation efforts

Norman Mayor Breea Clark speaks during an April tree planting ceremony in remembrance of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Clark received an award Saturday for her leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Norman Mayor Breea Clark, along with two other mayors, were recognized Saturday by the Oklahoma State Medical Association for leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark, alongside Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, received the Ed Brandt Jr., M.D., Outstanding Elected Official award, which is presented to “outstanding elected officials for their work to support the house of medicine.”

“Oklahoma’s health community has faced extraordinary challenges over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each of these winners not only met those challenges exquisitely but, through their efforts, helped save the lives of their fellow Oklahomans,” OSMA President Mary Clark, M.D, said in a release. “We are grateful for their leadership, advocacy and commitment to creating a healthier state.”

Clark said the three mayors helped save lives and lower the numbers across the state.

“By standing up initially for a city-wide masking mandate at the beginning of the COVID outbreak, that effectively reduced the spread of COVID and the deaths that we may have seen in the majority of the population in Oklahoma by incorporating those mandates in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman,” she said. “By [doing this], we were able to reduce numbers, and that means a lot to people like me, our association and our other physician members in public health.”

Following receiving the award via Zoom after the in-person ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, Clark told The Transcript she felt honored to have been recognized but that it was bittersweet.

“It feels good to get this award, but it’s one of those you hope to never have to get, because it means that you had to lead during a very trying time,” Clark said. “But it was very nice to be recognized.”

In Oklahoma, local governments were tasked with leading the charge in COVID-19 mitigation efforts due to the state’s overwhelming belief of local control.

“Mayors led the way in protecting our residents when COVID-19 really took over,” she said. “We were told ‘local control, local control’ and so the federal government kind of punted to the state, and the state kind of punted to cities, and Norman didn’t hesitate to act. I firmly believe that we saved lives with that swift action and, clearly, the Oklahoma State Medical Association agrees. So, I’m honored to share the award with Mayors Holt and Bynum and am honored to have done our part in this ongoing crisis.”

Despite being recognized for her leadership throughout the pandemic, Clark said the work is not over, especially with cases on the rise once again.

On Wednesday Norman reported its most new cases in a single week since January, showing that COVID-19 is ramping up again. Clark said people need to continue to do their part in mitigating the spread, but she’s not going to sit on the sidelines.

On Aug. 31, the City of Norman will host a vaccination pod at Westwood, 2400 Westport Drive, where everyone who gets a shot will receive a $50 gift card to a local business.

In addition, people who receive a vaccine at the pod will be entered to win a grand prize of $25,000 and one of five sets of two tickets to the University of Oklahoma football’s home opener. Residents get an entry for every shot they receive, she said.

Those who are already vaccinated are not left out of this contest, she said. People who are vaccinated can enter into the contest, and if they are selected, they must show proof of vaccination.

The incentive program will be announced Tuesday at the city council meeting, Clark said, where the council also will consider a resolution “strongly encouraging” the wearing of masks and getting vaccinated from COVID-19.

“We’re continuing to make efforts to not just mask up but get people vaccinated, because until everyone is vaccinated, we’re going to see delta variant-type issues over and over again because this virus is obviously going to keep mutating, and immunity is the only way to address it,” she said.

Clark said she has yet to discuss another mask mandate with the entirety of the council, but she continues to watch the numbers closely.

“I have my emergency management meeting weekly, and I think, unfortunately, the place that we need masks the most are with those that can’t get vaccinated, who are sitting shoulder to shoulder in classrooms right now because they have a right to a public education,” Clark said. “That is what needs to be addressed, and I have no control over that, unfortunately and very frustratingly.”