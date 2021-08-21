Top Athens news stories
(ATHENS, TN) What’s going on in Athens? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Home For Sale: 1592 Highway 30 E, Athens, TN 37303 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://1592Highway30E.C21.com 1592 Highway 30 E Athens, TN 37303 MLS 20213209 Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 LARGE BRICK RANCHER AT TOP OF THE HILL. PRICE WILL INCLUDE TWO OTHER PARCELS TOTALING 3 ACRES ON WEST SIDE OF DRIVE. PARCELS 19, 20 AND 22. 1400 SQUARE FOOT BASEMENT WITH ONE BEDROOM AND BATH WITH REMAINDER UNFINISHED. COMCAST CABLE AND INTERNET AVAILABLE. MASTER BEDROOM IS LARGE WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. COOKING AND FIREPLACE ARE PROPANE. 100 LB TANK IS OWNED. OWNERS ARE DOWNSIZING AND ARE IN PROCESS OF DISPOSING OF FURNITURE AND PERSONAL ITEMS. THERE ARE 4 HOUSES IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD AND DRIVEWAY IS SHARED. Contact Agent: Charlie Simpson Robinson Realty, Inc. Read more
Local veteran receives proper burial after remains found in impounded car
The ashes of a veteran recently received a proper burial in East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery after being discovered in an impound lot. According to McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, Navy veteran Nancy Cates, who was a resident of Etowah for some time, had passed away in 2019 and was cremated. Read more
As a mother of a son who accidentally died in service and a sister to my brother who was killed in Vietnam War I thank you such a sad ordeal God Bless each and everyone that took parts in this funeral
Beatrice Eaton Keeling
Beatrice Eaton Keeling, 78, of Athens passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Sonshine Manor in Blairsville, Ga. Beatrice was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Earl and Effie Fain Eaton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John Keeling; sister, Barbara Duckett; brother, John Henry Eaton; also along with an infant brother. Beatrice attended Manilla Chapel and was retired from Mills Products. Beatrice is survived by daughter, Melissa Palmer and husband, Jerry, of Athens; sons, Jerry Lynn Keeling and wife, Tracey, of Lakeland, Fla., and Charles Edward Keeling of Athens; grandchildren, Bridgett Hensley, Jessica Jennings, Junior Keeling, Misty Dawn Phillips, Allie Bowers, Tyler Palmer, Karma Palmer and Mareah Palmer; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens with lay speaker Glen Standridge officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you cannot attend the visitation or graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Beatrice Eaton Keeling. Read more
Alice Kay White Recht
Alice Kay White Recht, 69, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her son’s residence. Alice was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Austin Jr. Rue and Naomi Rose Rue. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Clyde Recht. Alice is survived by three sons, Aaron Recht and wife, Brittany, Matthew Recht and Amanda Powell, and Travis Recht and Stephanie, all of Athens; grandchildren, Hayden Recht, Colton Recht, Grayson Recht, Jamison Byers and Kendon Smith; soon-to-arrive grandson, Jase Austin Recht; sister, Dona Wilcox and husband, Robert, of Athens; nieces, Rebecca Potter and Roberta Rivera; and nephew, Ryan Wilcox. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Allen officiating. The family suggests that masks may be worn at your own discretion. If you cannot attend the Celebration of Life, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Alice Kay White Recht. Read more