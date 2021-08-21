Top Athens news stories

Beatrice Eaton Keeling

Beatrice Eaton Keeling, 78, of Athens passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Sonshine Manor in Blairsville, Ga. Beatrice was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Earl and Effie Fain Eaton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John Keeling; sister, Barbara Duckett; brother, John Henry Eaton; also along with an infant brother. Beatrice attended Manilla Chapel and was retired from Mills Products. Beatrice is survived by daughter, Melissa Palmer and husband, Jerry, of Athens; sons, Jerry Lynn Keeling and wife, Tracey, of Lakeland, Fla., and Charles Edward Keeling of Athens; grandchildren, Bridgett Hensley, Jessica Jennings, Junior Keeling, Misty Dawn Phillips, Allie Bowers, Tyler Palmer, Karma Palmer and Mareah Palmer; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens with lay speaker Glen Standridge officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you cannot attend the visitation or graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Beatrice Eaton Keeling.