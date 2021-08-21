Top Berea news stories

(BEREA, KY) What’s going on in Berea? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Berea area, click here.

The Little Mermaid JR opens the 18th season for Spotlight Acting School. The Little Mermaid opens the Spotlight Acting School’s 18th Season this September. The award-winning musical will showcase some of their best young stars as they take you on an enchanted journey underwater to a world where dreams really can come true, if only for a little while. The show follows... Read more

2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Pirates eager to return to winning ways Berea Community’s seniors have experienced accomplishment and disappointment during their high school careers. The Pirates posted a 7-4 record two seasons ago and were ranked in state-wide polls. In 2020, Berea (0-8) didn’t win a game. “They’ve had some success,” first-year Berea Community coach Frank Parks Jr., said. “They are... Read more

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates, Eagles and Indians face tough openers Central-LCA The Indians (1-8) have won just one game in each of the past two seasons and have lost eight-straight games. However, first-year coach Mike Holcomb likes what he's seen from his team heading into the season opener today against Lexington Christian Academy in the Roy Kidd Bowl in Richmond. Read more

