Berea, KY

Top Berea news stories

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
 7 days ago

(BEREA, KY) What’s going on in Berea? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Berea area, click here.

Berea / bereaonline.com

The Little Mermaid JR opens the 18th season for Spotlight Acting School.

The Little Mermaid opens the Spotlight Acting School’s 18th Season this September. The award-winning musical will showcase some of their best young stars as they take you on an enchanted journey underwater to a world where dreams really can come true, if only for a little while. The show follows... Read more

Berea / richmondregister.com

2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Pirates eager to return to winning ways

Berea Community’s seniors have experienced accomplishment and disappointment during their high school careers. The Pirates posted a 7-4 record two seasons ago and were ranked in state-wide polls. In 2020, Berea (0-8) didn’t win a game. “They’ve had some success,” first-year Berea Community coach Frank Parks Jr., said. “They are... Read more

Berea / richmondregister.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates, Eagles and Indians face tough openers

Central-LCA The Indians (1-8) have won just one game in each of the past two seasons and have lost eight-straight games. However, first-year coach Mike Holcomb likes what he's seen from his team heading into the season opener today against Lexington Christian Academy in the Roy Kidd Bowl in Richmond. Read more

Berea / nolangroupmedia.com

Brewer retiring from BPD

A Berea police veteran will be stepping down at the end of the month, capping a 20-year career with the city, according to interim City Administrator Shawn Sandlin. During Tuesday night’s Berea City Council meeting, Sandlin announced Danny Brewer will be retiring at the end of the month. “Danny has... Read more

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

