Campbellsville, KY

Top stories trending in Campbellsville

Posted by 
Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) The news in Campbellsville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Campbellsville area, click here.

Kentucky / nwitimes.com

Kentucky lawmaker Max Wise eying possible run for governor

Kentucky lawmaker Max Wise eying possible run for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Max Wise, who has played a key role in shaping Kentucky education policy as a committee chairman, said Wednesday he's strongly considering a bid for governor in 2023. The Campbellsville lawmaker said he'd bring solid conservative credentials on social and economic issues if... Read more

Monticello / somerset-kentucky.com

Cardinals win home opener against Campbellsville

Cardinals win home opener against Campbellsville

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys soccer team opened up the 2021 season with a 2-0 win over visiting Campbellsville High school on Tuesday. The Cardinals won the game without ever actually scoring a goal, as both scores were credited as on goals by the opposing team's keeper. Read more

Bardstown / kcountry1057.com

Takayuki “Tak” Ebisuya

Takayuki "Tak" Ebisuya

Mr. Takayuki “Tak” Ebisuya of Bardstown, formerly of Campbellsville, passed away on Saturday at his home. Three children: Miki Yamamoto and husband Shingo, Scarlett Pike, and Kerrie Benningfield and husband Gerald,. Six grandchildren: Mutsuna, Yuna, Olivia Coy, Lucas Coy, Austin Benningfield, and Caleb Benningfield, and a host of other family... Read more

More
Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville, KY
With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

