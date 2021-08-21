Top stories trending in Campbellsville
Kentucky lawmaker Max Wise eying possible run for governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Max Wise, who has played a key role in shaping Kentucky education policy as a committee chairman, said Wednesday he's strongly considering a bid for governor in 2023. The Campbellsville lawmaker said he'd bring solid conservative credentials on social and economic issues if...
Cardinals win home opener against Campbellsville
MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys soccer team opened up the 2021 season with a 2-0 win over visiting Campbellsville High school on Tuesday. The Cardinals won the game without ever actually scoring a goal, as both scores were credited as on goals by the opposing team's keeper.
Takayuki “Tak” Ebisuya
Mr. Takayuki "Tak" Ebisuya of Bardstown, formerly of Campbellsville, passed away on Saturday at his home. Three children: Miki Yamamoto and husband Shingo, Scarlett Pike, and Kerrie Benningfield and husband Gerald,. Six grandchildren: Mutsuna, Yuna, Olivia Coy, Lucas Coy, Austin Benningfield, and Caleb Benningfield, and a host of other family...
