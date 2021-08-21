News wrap: Top stories in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, WY) The news in Sheridan never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Due to cancellation of Third Thursday the P.E.O. is offering raffles tickets via phone This month’s Third Thursday has been cancelled due to rainy weather conditions. Due to this, Philanthropic Educational Organization member Penny Becker will sell tickets for their dollar basket raffle over the phone. Founded by seven members in secret in 1869, the Philanthropic Educational Organization’s mission is to promote educational opportunities... Read more

Sheridan College in Johnson County to Host One More Drop-In Tuesday Sheridan College in Johnson County will host another Drop-in Tuesday event on Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bomber Mountain Civic Center. Prospective students can drop by without an appointment to register for classes and work with staff during extended hours. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 30. Read more

Inaugural Fall Pumpkin Festival in Sheridan Set for Early November The first ever Fall Pumpkin Festival in Sheridan will take place the first Saturday after Halloween at Black Tooth Park. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Sheridan City Council adopted a resolution at their most recent meeting that designates Saturday, November 6 as the day for the inaugural festival. City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said the idea for the festival originated from a recommendation from Councilman Jacob Martin and the event is another opportunity to help build community and have a family fun type of gathering in the fall that will also help with pumpkin waste diversion at the City Landfill. Read more

