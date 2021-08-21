News wrap: Top stories in Sheridan
Due to cancellation of Third Thursday the P.E.O. is offering raffles tickets via phone
This month's Third Thursday has been cancelled due to rainy weather conditions. Due to this, Philanthropic Educational Organization member Penny Becker will sell tickets for their dollar basket raffle over the phone. Founded by seven members in secret in 1869, the Philanthropic Educational Organization's mission is to promote educational opportunities...
Sheridan College in Johnson County to Host One More Drop-In Tuesday
Sheridan College in Johnson County will host another Drop-in Tuesday event on Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bomber Mountain Civic Center. Prospective students can drop by without an appointment to register for classes and work with staff during extended hours. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 30.
Inaugural Fall Pumpkin Festival in Sheridan Set for Early November
The first ever Fall Pumpkin Festival in Sheridan will take place the first Saturday after Halloween at Black Tooth Park. Sheridan Media's Ron Richter has the details. The Sheridan City Council adopted a resolution at their most recent meeting that designates Saturday, November 6 as the day for the inaugural festival. City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said the idea for the festival originated from a recommendation from Councilman Jacob Martin and the event is another opportunity to help build community and have a family fun type of gathering in the fall that will also help with pumpkin waste diversion at the City Landfill.
Sidewalk Snow Removal Ordinance Approved
An ordinance describing where snow from sidewalks can be placed within the City of Sheridan was approved by the Sheridan City Council on third and final reading at their meeting this week. The ordinance as written, states that citizens must place snow and ice from the sidewalks into their yards or boulevard areas when possible, instead of moving the snow into the street. Areas in the Downtown District where the buildings are constructed to the right-of-way, will be allowed to place the snow from the sidewalks into the roadway. In areas where a physical barrier prevents the snow from being placed in the adjacent yard, the snow from the sidewalk may be placed in the right-of-way.
