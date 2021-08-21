Cancel
Sheridan, WY

News wrap: Top stories in Sheridan

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 7 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) The news in Sheridan never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sheridan area, click here.

Sheridan

Due to cancellation of Third Thursday the P.E.O. is offering raffles tickets via phone

Due to cancellation of Third Thursday the P.E.O. is offering raffles tickets via phone

This month’s Third Thursday has been cancelled due to rainy weather conditions. Due to this, Philanthropic Educational Organization member Penny Becker will sell tickets for their dollar basket raffle over the phone. Founded by seven members in secret in 1869, the Philanthropic Educational Organization’s mission is to promote educational opportunities... Read more

Johnson County

Sheridan College in Johnson County to Host One More Drop-In Tuesday

Sheridan College in Johnson County to Host One More Drop-In Tuesday

Sheridan College in Johnson County will host another Drop-in Tuesday event on Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bomber Mountain Civic Center. Prospective students can drop by without an appointment to register for classes and work with staff during extended hours. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 30. Read more

Sheridan

Inaugural Fall Pumpkin Festival in Sheridan Set for Early November

Inaugural Fall Pumpkin Festival in Sheridan Set for Early November

The first ever Fall Pumpkin Festival in Sheridan will take place the first Saturday after Halloween at Black Tooth Park. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Sheridan City Council adopted a resolution at their most recent meeting that designates Saturday, November 6 as the day for the inaugural festival. City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said the idea for the festival originated from a recommendation from Councilman Jacob Martin and the event is another opportunity to help build community and have a family fun type of gathering in the fall that will also help with pumpkin waste diversion at the City Landfill. Read more

Sheridan

Sidewalk Snow Removal Ordinance Approved

Sidewalk Snow Removal Ordinance Approved

An ordinance describing where snow from sidewalks can be placed within the City of Sheridan was approved by the Sheridan City Council on third and final reading at their meeting this week. The ordinance as written, states that citizens must place snow and ice from the sidewalks into their yards or boulevard areas when possible, instead of moving the snow into the street. Areas in the Downtown District where the buildings are constructed to the right-of-way, will be allowed to place the snow from the sidewalks into the roadway. In areas where a physical barrier prevents the snow from being placed in the adjacent yard, the snow from the sidewalk may be placed in the right-of-way. Read more

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Sheridan, WY
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

