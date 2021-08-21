Francis Ngannou Talks Recent Treatment From UFC: "Sometimes I’m Not Even Sure If I’m Really The Champ Or Not"
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou feels disrespected by the way he's been treated recently from the promotion. Ngannou spoke with GQ's Tyler R. Tynes about his feelings on the UFC's decision to host an interim title fight between Cyril Gane and Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in Houston, Texas this month, just five months after he won the title from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0