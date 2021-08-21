Francis Ngannou Talks Recent Treatment From UFC: "Sometimes I’m Not Even Sure If I’m Really The Champ Or Not"

In a sport full of broken limbs and bad attitudes, Francis Ngannou sticks out. He is the baddest man in the UFC’s heavyweight division: with division-shifting power that he used to knock out Stipe Miocic in the spring, a win that cemented him as the UFC’s new heavyweight champ, and the first from Cameroon.. Since becoming the best in the world, he’s been all over the world enjoying the things that come with being the champ. He makes a stomach-turning appearance in the upcoming Jackass Forever movie. He’s been in Dubai, getting kicked in the gut while drinking coffee (apparently for fun?). Lately, he’s been in Las Vegas, training hard to defend his belt—even though he’s not sure when he’ll fight next.