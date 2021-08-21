Cancel
Tullahoma, TN

Top stories trending in Tullahoma

Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
 7 days ago

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Tullahoma.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Tennessee / columbiadailyherald.com

Tennessee GOP senator hosts summit of vaccine-skeptic doctors in legislative building

A Republican state senator on Wednesday sponsored a summit of doctors who are COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, an event that took place in Tennessee's Cordell Hull legislative office building. Sen. Janice Bowling of Tullahoma, who has repeatedly questioned the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in legislative proceedings, was the organizer of... Read more

I'll take one of these doctors .Vaccine don't work people still get covid after the shot so we'll it don't work people that had shot some still die but they aren't telling everyone the whole story for sure what is really in it that even off you had Covid they still want you to get this vaccine well that's bizarre and hmmm don't take a genius to figure this out !If they wasn't pushing it so hard well might be different but it's everyone don't matter kids are fine they fight virus off but not pushing even kids to get the shot something is not right

Would you please list these doctor's names so the majority will know not to use them as their primary doctors?

Tullahoma / tullahomanews.com

Tullahoma aldermen files suit to hold municipal primaries

A Tullahoma alderman has filed suit against the state for keeping municipal elections nonpartisan. A lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Tennessee Tuesday, Aug. 17 asks for summary judgement in relief of state law, which the plaintiff, Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher, says is unconstitutional. Amacher intends to file a preliminary injunction that if granted will open primaries for aldermen election in 2022. Read more

Shelbyville / t-g.com

Eaglettes sweep tri-match to start season

It was a stellar start to the regular season for the Shelbyville Central volleyball squad on Monday afternoon as the Eaglettes emerged victorious in a tri-match against Tullahoma and Fayetteville City. The Eaglettes rebounded from a close first set loss to the Lady Wildcats and defeated Tullahoma in three sets. Read more

Tennessee / thunder1320.com

Amacher files lawsuit to allow for partisan municipal elections

In a lawsuit obtained by Thunder Radio, Tullahoma alderman Jenna Amacher has filed litigation against the State of Tennessee in an effort to make municipal elections partisan. Amacher’s lawsuit claims she is being denied freedom of speech under the First Amendment and equal protection by the 14th Amendment. Currently, TCA... Read more

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

