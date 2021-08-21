Top stories trending in Tullahoma
Tennessee GOP senator hosts summit of vaccine-skeptic doctors in legislative building
A Republican state senator on Wednesday sponsored a summit of doctors who are COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, an event that took place in Tennessee's Cordell Hull legislative office building. Sen. Janice Bowling of Tullahoma, who has repeatedly questioned the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in legislative proceedings, was the organizer of... Read more
I'll take one of these doctors .Vaccine don't work people still get covid after the shot so we'll it don't work people that had shot some still die but they aren't telling everyone the whole story for sure what is really in it that even off you had Covid they still want you to get this vaccine well that's bizarre and hmmm don't take a genius to figure this out !If they wasn't pushing it so hard well might be different but it's everyone don't matter kids are fine they fight virus off but not pushing even kids to get the shot something is not right
2 likes
Would you please list these doctor's names so the majority will know not to use them as their primary doctors?
1 like 2 dislikes
Tullahoma aldermen files suit to hold municipal primaries
A Tullahoma alderman has filed suit against the state for keeping municipal elections nonpartisan. A lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Tennessee Tuesday, Aug. 17 asks for summary judgement in relief of state law, which the plaintiff, Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher, says is unconstitutional. Amacher intends to file a preliminary injunction that if granted will open primaries for aldermen election in 2022. Read more
Eaglettes sweep tri-match to start season
It was a stellar start to the regular season for the Shelbyville Central volleyball squad on Monday afternoon as the Eaglettes emerged victorious in a tri-match against Tullahoma and Fayetteville City. The Eaglettes rebounded from a close first set loss to the Lady Wildcats and defeated Tullahoma in three sets. Read more
