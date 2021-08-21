Cancel
Watertown, SD

Top Watertown news stories

Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 7 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) What’s going on in Watertown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Watertown area, click here.

South Dakota

South Dakota airports are in line for federal funding

South Dakota airports are in line for federal funding

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The second phase of the new terminal building at the Watertown airport received a go-ahead Thursday from the South Dakota Aeronautics Commission. The Federal Aviation Administration will provide an estimated $10,235,795 for it. Watertown’s local share is $1,187,921. Three other projects approved Thursday will be fully... Read more

Watertown

Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sen. Mike Rounds tour Watertown's expanded Glacial Lakes Rubber & Plastics

Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sen. Mike Rounds tour Watertown's expanded Glacial Lakes Rubber & Plastics

Glacial Lakes Rubber & Plastics' finally got to show off its 40,000-square-foot expansion Tuesday. Employees have been working in the new area for around 18 months, but the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Featured guests included U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, both South Dakota Republicans.... Read more

Codington County

Commissioners are working on medical cannabis regulations, prospect of a burn ban

Commissioners are working on medical cannabis regulations, prospect of a burn ban

Like many other local government agencies, Codington County’s commissioners are working to finalize their medical marijuana ordinance. Codington County’s director of planning and development, Luke Muller, proposed restrictions on medical cannabis dispensaries. You would not be allowed within 300 meters inside a school, daycare center, park, church, or apartment building. Read more

Watertown

Neil McCoy and Walker Hayes performing in Watertown

Neil McCoy and Walker Hayes performing in Watertown

. Stay informed about South Dakota news, weather, and sports Follow KELOLAND News on our website and social channels: https://www.keloland.com/ https://www.youtube.com/user/kelolandnews https://www.facebook.com/keloland/ https://twitter.com/keloland https://www.instagram.com/keloland/ Read more

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

