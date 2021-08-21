Top Watertown news stories

(WATERTOWN, SD) What’s going on in Watertown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Watertown area, click here.

South Dakota airports are in line for federal funding PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The second phase of the new terminal building at the Watertown airport received a go-ahead Thursday from the South Dakota Aeronautics Commission. The Federal Aviation Administration will provide an estimated $10,235,795 for it. Watertown’s local share is $1,187,921. Three other projects approved Thursday will be fully... Read more

Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sen. Mike Rounds tour Watertown's expanded Glacial Lakes Rubber & Plastics Glacial Lakes Rubber & Plastics' finally got to show off its 40,000-square-foot expansion Tuesday. Employees have been working in the new area for around 18 months, but the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Featured guests included U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, both South Dakota Republicans.... Read more

Commissioners are working on medical cannabis regulations, prospect of a burn ban Like many other local government agencies, Codington County’s commissioners are working to finalize their medical marijuana ordinance. Codington County’s director of planning and development, Luke Muller, proposed restrictions on medical cannabis dispensaries. You would not be allowed within 300 meters inside a school, daycare center, park, church, or apartment building. Read more

