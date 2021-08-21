News wrap: Headlines in Madisonville
Dawson council moves forward with purchase of police cruiser
The Dawson Springs City Council covered quite a bit of ground in a meeting lasting a mere 15 minutes in duration on Tuesday evening. At about the halfway mark, the council was addressed by Police Chief Mike Opalek with a request for a new police cruiser. Due to a substantial...
Loaded Braves carrying momentum into season
Loaded Braves carrying momentum into season
Thomas Martin Nelson
He was born July 14, 1952, in Madisonville, KY to the late Alvin Nelson and Thelma Colleen Long Nelson. He was also preceded. Thomas worked at Peabody Coal Camp 2 and was a member of the mine and rescue team until closure of the mines. Tom was a member and active in the UMWA. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved riding his Harley Davidson. Tom was always watching basketball ( high school and college) but most important was University of Kentucky Basketball. He was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson, KY.
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Begins 'Be Kind' Campaign to Promote Kindness to Food Service Workers
In Hopkins County, the Chamber of Commerce has set up a campaign to spread kindness across the area, especially to food service workers by posting signs across local businesses with the simple phrase, "Be Kind." "The world is short staffed," said Lisa Miller, director of membership of the Hopkins County...
