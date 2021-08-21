Cancel
Madisonville, KY

News wrap: Headlines in Madisonville

Madisonville Digest
(MADISONVILLE, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Madisonville.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Madisonville area, click here.

Dawson Springs / the-messenger.com

Dawson council moves forward with purchase of police cruiser

The Dawson Springs City Council covered quite a bit of ground in a meeting lasting a mere 15 minutes in duration on Tuesday evening. At about the halfway mark, the council was addressed by Police Chief Mike Opalek with a request for a new police cruiser. Due to a substantial... Read more

Madisonville / youtube.com

Loaded Braves carrying momentum into season

Loaded Braves carrying momentum into season Read more

Madisonville / the-messenger.com

Thomas Martin Nelson

He was born July 14, 1952, in Madisonville, KY to the late Alvin Nelson and Thelma Colleen Long Nelson. He was also preceded. Thomas worked at Peabody Coal Camp 2 and was a member of the mine and rescue team until closure of the mines. Tom was a member and active in the UMWA. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved riding his Harley Davidson. Tom was always watching basketball ( high school and college) but most important was University of Kentucky Basketball. He was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson, KY. Read more

Hopkins County / wevv.com

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Begins 'Be Kind' Campaign to Promote Kindness to Food Service Workers

In Hopkins County, the Chamber of Commerce has set up a campaign to spread kindness across the area, especially to food service workers by posting signs across local businesses with the simple phrase, "Be Kind." “The world is short staffed," said Lisa Miller, director of membership of the Hopkins County... Read more

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

