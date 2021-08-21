News wrap: Headlines in Madisonville

Thomas Martin Nelson

He was born July 14, 1952, in Madisonville, KY to the late Alvin Nelson and Thelma Colleen Long Nelson. He was also preceded. Thomas worked at Peabody Coal Camp 2 and was a member of the mine and rescue team until closure of the mines. Tom was a member and active in the UMWA. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved riding his Harley Davidson. Tom was always watching basketball ( high school and college) but most important was University of Kentucky Basketball. He was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson, KY. Read more