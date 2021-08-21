What's up: News headlines in Brookings
(BROOKINGS, SD) What’s going on in Brookings? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
For more stories from the Brookings area, click here.
Four Missing Teens Are ‘Recovered Safely’
Four missing teens who were the subject of a search conducted by several agencies, including law enforcement in Vermillion and Brookings, have been found and are safe. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Friday for four missing minors: Trinity Clare, 12, Brookings; and Ethan Port, 15; Matthew Beeken, 15; and Alyssa Knutson, 13, all of Vermillion. Read more
Families unpack hugs & tears at SDSU’s Move-in Day
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — Friday’s rain held off long enough for freshmen to move into their new digs at South Dakota State University. Jackrabbit families were able to avoid a downpour during Move-In Day, but there were plenty of tears flowing on campus. Families packed along plenty of hugs at... Read more
1949 Chevrolet Deluxe - Walk Around
used vehicles from B & B Auto Sales in Brookings SD. Specializing in Trucks, SUV's and classics. Read more
South Dakota State women's basketball schedule includes contest with Dakota Wesleyan on Dec. 15
BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University women's basketball team has finalized its schedule for the 2021-22 season, and for the third time in five seasons the Jackrabbits will play a regular-season game against Dakota Wesleyan. SDSU and the Tigers are scheduled to play Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Frost Arena,... Read more
