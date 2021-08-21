Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookings, SD

What's up: News headlines in Brookings

Posted by 
Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 7 days ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) What’s going on in Brookings? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brookings area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Vermillion / plaintalk.net

Four Missing Teens Are ‘Recovered Safely’

Four Missing Teens Are ‘Recovered Safely’

Four missing teens who were the subject of a search conducted by several agencies, including law enforcement in Vermillion and Brookings, have been found and are safe. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Friday for four missing minors: Trinity Clare, 12, Brookings; and Ethan Port, 15; Matthew Beeken, 15; and Alyssa Knutson, 13, all of Vermillion. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Brookings / keloland.com

Families unpack hugs & tears at SDSU’s Move-in Day

Families unpack hugs & tears at SDSU’s Move-in Day

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — Friday’s rain held off long enough for freshmen to move into their new digs at South Dakota State University. Jackrabbit families were able to avoid a downpour during Move-In Day, but there were plenty of tears flowing on campus. Families packed along plenty of hugs at... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Brookings / youtube.com

1949 Chevrolet Deluxe - Walk Around

1949 Chevrolet Deluxe - Walk Around

used vehicles from B & B Auto Sales in Brookings SD. Specializing in Trucks, SUV's and classics. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
South Dakota / mitchellrepublic.com

South Dakota State women's basketball schedule includes contest with Dakota Wesleyan on Dec. 15

South Dakota State women's basketball schedule includes contest with Dakota Wesleyan on Dec. 15

BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University women's basketball team has finalized its schedule for the 2021-22 season, and for the third time in five seasons the Jackrabbits will play a regular-season game against Dakota Wesleyan. SDSU and the Tigers are scheduled to play Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Frost Arena,... Read more

Comments / 0

Brookings Journal

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
57
Followers
362
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Government
City
Brookings, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy