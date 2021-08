PHOENIX -- Ranger Suárez struggled on a night the Phillies needed him to be perfect. Perfect pitching seems to be the Phillies’ only path forward these days. Suárez, however, allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. He did not pitch terribly, but Philly needed better because its offense has been silent for more than a week. It is why they have lost the first two games of a three-game series against the team with the worst record in the National League. It is why they have lost six of eight overall to fall 3 1/2 games behind the Braves in the National League East.