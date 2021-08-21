Cancel
West Plains, MO

West Plains news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 7 days ago

(WEST PLAINS, MO) The news in West Plains never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

West Plains / ozarkradionews.com

Eddie Cletus Wake

Eddie Cletus Wake

Graveside services for Eddie Cletus Wake, 77, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Wake passed away at 6:41 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at Mercy St. Francis Hospital, Mountain View,... Read more

West Plains / howellcountynews.com

Lee Vincent

Lee Vincent

Funeral services for Lee Donald Vincent, 83, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21 at United Freewill Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Vincent passed away at 12:47 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at his home. He was born April 12,... Read more

West Plains / ozarkradionews.com

Sports for Thur Aug 19th

Sports for Thur Aug 19th

The Mountain Home Bomber football team is ready for another season Ozark radio sports talked with head coach Steve Ary about this year’s first game. The Bombers play Jonesboro Aug 20th in a preseason match up at Jonesboro, We asked coach Ary about the Bombers week one opponent. Week one... Read more

West Plains / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1355 Garrett Street, West Plains, MO 65775 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 1355 Garrett Street, West Plains, MO 65775 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1355GarrettStreet.C21.com 1355 Garrett Street West Plains, MO 65775 MLS 60198133 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 870 Sq. Ft. Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow. With attached single car garage with Concrete Floor. Parking spaces out front for three other cars. Chain Link Fencing. Roof: new shingles in 2017. Gutters with leaf guards. Sewer: was cleaned out and new pipe installed where needed. Bathroom Totally Remodeled, Pluming Upgraded. Newer Water heater. Mature Shade trees. Steel Front door. Central Heating and Air conditioning serviced this year. New Electrical Breaker Box, Electrical Outlets Upgraded. Blinds on Windows. This home would be Great for Investors, current tenants would love to stay. NO SMOKING or pets have been allowed. Excellent, Starter home for First Time Home Buyers. In this Agents opinion The BEST home on the Market for the Square Footage and Price Range. Contact Agent: Monty Wiens Ozark Hills Realty, Inc. Read more

West Plains News Beat

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

