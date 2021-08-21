Trending local news in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) What’s going on in Gainesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Gainesville, TX to Ardmore, OK Local Heads Northbound! Thanks for watching! Read more

West Nile Update The West Nile risk level has increased to medium, which means a mosquito with West Nile was discovered in Cooke County. The test site that showed the positive case was on Harris Street in Gainesville, Texas. The City will begin a larvicide program to lower the mosquito population. For more... Read more

Back to School Gainesville ISD students returned to class this week, some with masks and others without. District officials reported a smooth first day, with no plans to implement any mask policy that clashes with Gov. Greg Abbott's prohibition on such local order. Read more

