Gainesville, TX

Trending local news in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
(GAINESVILLE, TX) What’s going on in Gainesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gainesville area, click here.

Gainesville, TX to Ardmore, OK Local Heads Northbound!

West Nile Update

The West Nile risk level has increased to medium, which means a mosquito with West Nile was discovered in Cooke County. The test site that showed the positive case was on Harris Street in Gainesville, Texas. The City will begin a larvicide program to lower the mosquito population. For more... Read more

Back to School

Gainesville ISD students returned to class this week, some with masks and others without. District officials reported a smooth first day, with no plans to implement any mask policy that clashes with Gov. Greg Abbott's prohibition on such local order. Read more

Bearcats making final preparations

School is back in session, and the high school football season is not far behind. Teams across Texas are wrapping up their final scrimmages this week with the regular season set to begin Aug. 27. Gainesville faces Anna on the road Friday night, but the rest of the area schools scrimmaged Thursday. Read more

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

