Trending local news in Gainesville

Gainesville, TX to Ardmore, OK Local Heads Northbound!
Thanks for watching! Read more
West Nile Update
The West Nile risk level has increased to medium, which means a mosquito with West Nile was discovered in Cooke County. The test site that showed the positive case was on Harris Street in Gainesville, Texas. The City will begin a larvicide program to lower the mosquito population. For more... Read more
Back to School
Gainesville ISD students returned to class this week, some with masks and others without. District officials reported a smooth first day, with no plans to implement any mask policy that clashes with Gov. Greg Abbott's prohibition on such local order. Read more
Bearcats making final preparations
School is back in session, and the high school football season is not far behind. Teams across Texas are wrapping up their final scrimmages this week with the regular season set to begin Aug. 27. Gainesville faces Anna on the road Friday night, but the rest of the area schools scrimmaged Thursday. Read more
