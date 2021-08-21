Cancel
Oxford, NC

What's up: Top news in Oxford

Oxford Journal
 7 days ago

(OXFORD, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oxford.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oxford area, click here.

Oxford / restorationnewsmedia.com

Lady Panthers struggle against Oxford Prep

Lady Panthers struggle against Oxford Prep

STEM — Granville Central struggled to keep pace with the more experienced Lady Griffins from Oxford ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content. Read more

North Carolina / youtube.com

Wanted man arrested in NC in connection with fatal shooting on Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach

Wanted man arrested in NC in connection with fatal shooting on Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. Subscribe to the WAVY YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3AL4Dnp ------------- Get updates on local news, weather, sports and more impacting Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Follow WAVY TV 10 on our website and social channels. https://www.wavy.com/ https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/ https://www.wavy.com/living-local/ https://www.wavy.com/weather/ https://www.wavy.com/sports/local-sports/ Read more

Virginia / cbs17.com

Man wanted in connection with Virginia murder captured in Granville County

Man wanted in connection with Virginia murder captured in Granville County

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting on Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach this week. Police said the homicide happened in the 500 block of Elm Grove Court at Baker Woods Apartments on Tuesday night. Marquis Lamont Alston, 28, sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Read more

So sad - Where is Black Lives Matter here? We see black on black murder everyday, so much that it seems to be a part of the culture. Where is Black Lives Matter, why don’t they help drive culture change? Don’t these black American lives matter or is Black Lives Matter just for lives lost with law enforcement? Prayers for the families.

1 reply

At least in this part of Virginia, almost all the murders are committed by blacks, and almost all the victims are black. The Marxist racist terrorist insurrectionists of BLM are okay with that, as are the their Democrat Party and media slaves.

1 like

North Carolina / 13newsnow.com

Suspect arrested in North Carolina following deadly shooting in Virginia Beach

Suspect arrested in North Carolina following deadly shooting in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police said the shooting was a domestic incident. They located the suspect in North Carolina and he's awaiting extradition. Read more

It was actually the Oxford Police Department that took the suspect into custody and not the Sheriff office

4 likes 2 dislikes

Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
132
Followers
345
Post
12K+
Views
With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Oxford, NC
Oxford, NC
Government
